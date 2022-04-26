Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

5/5/2022

5/6/2022

5/20/2022

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

5/5/2022

5/6/2022

5/20/2022

$0.04479 per share of investment income










The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

favicon.png?sn=NY36926&sd=2022-04-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301533574.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY36926&Transmission_Id=202204261606PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY36926&DateId=20220426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus