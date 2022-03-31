Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AB National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB National Municipal Income Fund [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of March 31, 2022.

AB National Municipal Income Fund









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority Series 2016-2 5.25%, 11/15/35


2.43%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29


2.16%

3) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42


1.79%

4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46


1.73%

5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58


1.65%

6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48


1.61%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30


1.59%

8) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39


1.50%

9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 06/01/46


1.49%

10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50


1.43%




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


21.51%

Airport


7.65%

Toll Roads/Transit


7.63%

Revenue - Miscellaneous


5.70%

Electric Utility


5.24%

Prepay Energy


2.61%

Tobacco Securitization


2.32%

Water & Sewer


2.17%

Higher Education - Private


2.08%

Higher Education - Public


1.04%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


0.98%

Port


0.68%

Industrial Development - Utility


0.48%

Industrial Development - Industry


0.35%

Senior Living


0.24%

SUBTOTAL


60.68%

Tax Supported



Special Tax


14.63%

State G.O.


7.74%

Local G.O.


2.77%

Assessment District


2.09%

State Lease


1.12%

SUBTOTAL


28.35%

Prerefunded/ETM


10.23%

Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family


0.47%

SUBTOTAL


0.47%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities


0.15%

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.12%

SUBTOTAL


0.12%

Total


100.00%




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

California


12.17%

Illinois


11.08%

New York


10.16%

New Jersey


8.32%

Pennsylvania


7.77%

Connecticut


4.70%

Florida


4.69%

Texas


3.93%

Michigan


3.78%

Wisconsin


3.26%

South Carolina


3.04%

Alabama


2.42%

North Carolina


1.98%

Ohio


1.86%

Colorado


1.81%

Nebraska


1.79%

Georgia


1.77%

Oklahoma


1.75%

Minnesota


1.50%

Arizona


1.43%

Tennessee


1.41%

Utah


1.16%

Maryland


1.10%

Virginia


1.05%

District of Columbia


0.96%

Kansas


0.86%

Kentucky


0.82%

West Virginia


0.66%

Massachusetts


0.53%

Puerto Rico


0.52%

Hawaii


0.41%

Arkansas


0.33%

Indiana


0.20%

Iowa


0.20%

Louisiana


0.18%

Washington


0.15%

New Hampshire


0.13%

Other


0.12%

Total Investments


100.00%




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


4.56%

AA


30.14%

A


32.75%

BBB


18.79%

BB


2.44%

D


0.20%

Not Rated


0.77%

Pre-refunded Bonds


10.23%

Short Term Investments


0.12%

Total


100.00%




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


3.81%

1 To 5 Years


8.16%

5 To 10 Years


17.49%

10 To 20 Years


29.41%

20 To 30 Years


34.61%

More than 30 Years


6.52%

Other


0.00%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


10.18%

Average Coupon:


4.90%

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


1.61%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


4.25%

VMTP Shares:


37.62%

Total Fund Leverage:


43.48%*

Average Maturity:


5.81 Years

Effective Duration:


4.94 Years

Total Net Assets:


$393.53 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$13.69

Total Number of Holdings:


189

Portfolio Turnover:


5.00%




* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.25% through the use of tender option bonds, 37.62% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 1.61% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.






** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.






The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.



favicon.png?sn=NY37195&sd=2022-04-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301533576.html

SOURCE AB National Municipal Income Fund

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY37195&Transmission_Id=202204261606PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY37195&DateId=20220426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus