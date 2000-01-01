5 Real Estate Stocks With High GF Scores

In light of home prices accelerating near record growth, five real estate stocks with high business predictability and a high GF Score are CBRE Group Inc. ( CBRE, Financial), Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. ( ELS, Financial), Crown Castle International Corp. ( CCI, Financial), Agree Realty Corp. ( ADC, Financial) and PS Business Parks Inc. ( PSB, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

On Tuesday, S&P Dow Jones Indices reported that home prices gained 19.8% year over year in February, up from the January gain of 19.1% year over year and the third-highest gain in history according to the latest numbers from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index.

Both the 10-city index and the 20-city index increased from the January value, driven primarily by gains in the Phoenix, Miami and Tampa, Florida areas.

As investors monitor the continued surge in housing prices, GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed five real estate companies with high business predictability and a GF Score of at least 90. GuruFocus’ exclusive grading method considers five key aspects of a company’s business: financial strength, profitability, valuation, growth and momentum. Each category is ranked from 1 to 10, with 10 as the highest score.

The overall GF Score is graded on a scale between 0 and 100, with 100 as the highest score. GuruFocus’ backtesting research from 2006 to 2021 found that stocks with a high GF Score usually have higher outperformance potential than stocks with a low GF Score.

CBRE Group

Shares of CBRE Group ( CBRE, Financial) traded around $83.22, showing the stock is modestly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.15.

The Dallas-based real estate company has a GF Score of 94 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth and momentum, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10.

CBRE Group has a profitability rank of 9 based on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and returns that outperform more than 88% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in CBRE Group include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), ValueAct Holdings LP (Trades, Portfolio) and Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)’s Generation Investment Management.

Equity Lifestyle Properties

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties ( ELS, Financial) traded around $80.96, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.06.

The Chicago-based REIT has a GF Score of 92 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth and momentum and a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 despite financial strength ranking just 4 out of 10 and GF Value ranking 6 out of 10.

Equity Lifestyle Properties has a profitability rank of 9 based on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms more than 83% of global competitors.

Crown Castle International

Shares of Crown Castle International ( CCI, Financial) traded around $192.11, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.06.

The Houston-based cell tower REIT has a GF Score of 91 out of 100, driven by a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 and a rank of 10 out of 10 for growth and momentum despite financial strength ranking just 3 out of 10 and GF Value ranking 6 out of 10.

Crown Castle has a profitability rank of 9 based on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and a return on equity that outperforms more than 83% of global competitors.

Agree Realty

Shares of Agree Realty ( ADC, Financial) traded around $70.80, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based REIT has a GF Score of 91 out of 100, driven by a growth rank of 10 out of 10 and a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and GF Value despite financial strength and momentum ranking just between 4 and 5 out of 10.

Agree Realty has a profitability rank of 9 on the back of a five-star business predictability rank and a three-year revenue growth rate outperforming more than 78% of global competitors.

PS Business Parks

Shares of PS Business Parks ( PSB, Financial) traded around $187.53, showing the stock is modestly overvalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.15.

The Glendale, California-based commercial office REIT has a GF Score of 90 out of 100 based on a financial strength rank of 9 out of 10, a rank of 8 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a rank of 7 out of 10 for GF Value and momentum.

PS Business Parks has a financial strength rank of 9 based on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 22 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform more than 92% of global competitors.