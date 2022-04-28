Gain Therapeutics to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference

BETHESDA, Md., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. ( GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company transforming the drug discovery paradigm with structurally targeted allosteric regulators identified with its proprietary computational discovery platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Eric Richman will participate in a fireside chat during the B. Riley Securities 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference, and invites investors to participate via webcast. Please see additional details below:



B. Riley Securities 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: Registration link

A live webcast of the virtual presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Company’s website at https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/investors-media/overview.html. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is transforming the drug discovery paradigm with structurally targeted allosteric regulators identified with its proprietary computational discovery platform SEE-Tx®. The ability to identify never-seen-before allosteric targets on proteins involved in diseases across the full spectrum of therapeutic areas provides opportunities for a range of drug-protein interactions, including protein stabilization, protein destabilization, targeted protein degradation, allosteric inhibition and allosteric activation. Gain’s pipeline spans neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases and oncology. Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com.

