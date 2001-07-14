Allison 3414 Regional Haul SeriesTM Transmission Selected for Major Wholesale Restaurant Distribution Fleet

Allison Transmission is pleased to announce that one of the largest private fleets in North America, and a major wholesale restaurant food distributor, has selected the award-winning Allison 3414 Regional Haul SeriesTM transmission for its fleet. The 3414 RHS will be integrated into Navistar’s RHTM Series trucks, designed to provide customers with optimal productivity and maneuverability.

“When evaluating vehicle options for our customer’s regional food distribution fleet, we felt the Allison 3414 RHS transmission combined with Navistar’s RH truck would best meet their needs and provide a truly differentiated offering that addressed their operational challenges,” said Layth Gaston, National Account Manager, Kyrish International Trucks of Houston, a leading Navistar dealer. “The faster acceleration, increased torque capability and elimination of the power interrupted shifts made possible by the Allison transmission provide unmatched benefits to the drivers who operate these vehicles every day.”

The fleet will purchase up to 450 trucks annually equipped with the 3414 RHS, an uprated variant of Allison’s proven 3000 SeriesTM fully automatic transmission. The 3414 RHS offers up to 8% fuel economy improvement over the Allison 3000 Highway Series transmission and provides 25% faster acceleration when compared to competitive automated manual transmissions. Increased horsepower and the fully automatic architecture translate into more deliveries, reduced route times, and more productivity, especially in frequent start-stop duty-cycles. The 3414 RHS is also the lightest transmission in the segment.

“Allison is proud of the ability of the 3414 RHS to deliver faster acceleration, seamless shifting and increased maneuverability to our fleet customers,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America Sales, Global Channel, and Aftermarket, Allison Transmission. “The 3414 RHS was designed to deliver the reliability and durability that Allison is known for, combined with improved performance and fuel economy. This latest partnership is an example of the value Allison places in voice of customer feedback and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of the markets we serve.”

The fleet is expected to put the Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series transmission paired with the Navistar A26 engine into service in late April. For more information on Allison’s 3414 Regional Haul Series, please visit allisontransmission.com%2F3414.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

Allison Transmission Forward-Looking Statements

