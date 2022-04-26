Quest Resource Holding Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Laurie Latham

THE COLONY, Texas, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest" or the “Company”), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced that Laurie L. Latham, Quest’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Senior Vice President, informed the Company of her plans to retire, after almost ten years of dedicated and valuable service to Quest.



Ms. Latham’s retirement from Quest is part of an orderly succession plan. She will remain with Quest until August 31, 2022. The Company has initiated a search for her successor and appointed a search committee, which will be led by Glenn Culpepper, Member of the Board of Directors.

“Since the day I joined Quest, Laurie has been a friend and valued colleague. On behalf of everyone at Quest, I'd like to express my gratitude to Laurie for her selfless commitment, outstanding leadership, and financial stewardship,” said Quest President and Chief Executive Officer S. Ray Hatch. “Laurie has provided significant contribution to profitable growth over the last several years, helping us manage six acquisitions in the past 18 months, refinancing with multiple lenders at increasingly attractive terms, as well as successfully navigating the uncertainties and challenges related to a global pandemic. Beyond her role as finance chief, she has had an incredibly positive overall impact on our Company, and we wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

Ms. Latham commented, “I am very proud of the turn around and profitable growth we have achieved during my tenure at Quest. I have loved this job and the talented and deeply dedicated team. After nearly ten years, I look forward to spending time with my family, recharging, and exploring new challenges. I am thankful for Ray and the Board's support during my tenure and am committed to providing a smooth transition supported by the strong finance and accounting team. I am confident, Quest has tremendous opportunities for profitable growth.”

