SCYNEXIS Announces Closing of $45 Million Public Offering of Common Stock, Pre-Funded Warrants and Warrants

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCYX) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants. The shares and warrants were sold at a public offering price of $3.00 per share and accompanying warrants, and the pre-funded warrants were sold at a public offering price of $2.999 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrants. The total gross offering proceeds to SCYNEXIS from this offering were $45.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of any pre-funded warrants or warrants. All of the shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants were offered by SCYNEXIS.

At closing, SCYNEXIS issued 3,333,333 shares of its common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase an aggregate of 11,666,667 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 15,000,000 additional shares of its common stock. The pre-funded warrants were issued to certain purchasers who have elected to purchase them in lieu of shares of common stock in this offering, as those purchasers would otherwise have exceeded 19.99% (or such lesser percentage as required by the investor) beneficial ownership of our common stock immediately following the offering. The shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants were issued separately. The warrants have a seven-year term and an exercise price of $3.45 per share. The pre-funded warrants and the warrants are exercisable immediately. The warrants were certificated and are being delivered to the investors by physical delivery following the closing. There is no established public trading market for the pre-funded warrants or the warrants, and SCYNEXIS does not expect a market to develop.

In addition, SCYNEXIS has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to 2,250,000 shares of common stock, at their respective public offering prices, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as joint book-running managers for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Maxim Group LLC served as co-lead managers for the offering. Aegis Capital Corp, Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, and WBB Securities LLC served as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 31, 2020, and was declared effective on January 8, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a preliminary and final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary and final prospectus supplements and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed public offering may be obtained by contacting: Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, or by telephone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at [email protected]; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at [email protected] The final terms of the offering were disclosed in the final prospectus supplement filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing.

CONTACT :

Investor Relations

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: (646) 970-4681

[email protected]

Media Relations

Gloria Gasaatura

LifeSci Communications

Tel: (646) 970-4688

[email protected]