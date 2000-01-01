Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Causeway Commentary: The Electric Vehicle Transition

A video commentary

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • The electric vehicle (EV) appears poised to transform the automotive industry.
Article's Main Image

The electric vehicle (EV) appears poised to transform the automotive industry to a degree not seen since the internal combustion engine displaced the horse-and-buggy. The EV disruptor in pole position trades at a market capitalization higher than most of the legacy automakers combined. Are EVs sounding the death knell for traditional auto manufacturers, or are there investment opportunities for value-focused investors?

Causeway Senior Research Analyst Reid Ross has over a decade of experience covering the automotive industry and has carefully studied its disruptors and incumbents. In this installment of the Causeway Disruption Series, Reid discusses the EV transition and its potential winners and losers.

Watch the full video here.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus