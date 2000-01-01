Causeway Commentary: The Electric Vehicle Transition

The electric vehicle (EV) appears poised to transform the automotive industry to a degree not seen since the internal combustion engine displaced the horse-and-buggy. The EV disruptor in pole position trades at a market capitalization higher than most of the legacy automakers combined. Are EVs sounding the death knell for traditional auto manufacturers, or are there investment opportunities for value-focused investors?

Causeway Senior Research Analyst Reid Ross has over a decade of experience covering the automotive industry and has carefully studied its disruptors and incumbents. In this installment of the Causeway Disruption Series, Reid discusses the EV transition and its potential winners and losers.

Watch the full video here.