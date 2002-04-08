Global Water Resources Partners with Town of Sahuarita to Support Regional Growth with Integrated Water Utility Solutions

PHOENIX, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. ( GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has entered a public-private partnership with the Town of Sahuarita, Arizona. Located in Pima County just south of Tucson, Sahuarita currently encompasses 30 square miles and is home to over 34,000 residents.



According to a memorandum of understanding approved by the town at yesterday’s town council meeting, Global Water has committed to supporting the town’s growth and long-term development through providing regional water infrastructure, strategic planning and water utility expertise. This includes Global Water’s planned acquisition of Farmers Water Co. as well as supporting the town’s planning areas in partnership with the town.

The partnership was modeled after other successful Global Water municipal partnerships, including those with the City of Maricopa, City of Coolidge and City of Casa Grande, where the company has effectively supported regional growth and development.

“We believe this public/private partnership will serve the interests of our residents well into the future,” said Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy. “Water is a precious resource, especially in our region, and partnering with Global represents a move toward protecting Sahuarita’s future.”

The Sahuarita East Conceptual Area Plan (SECAP) area, located adjacent to the town, represents a strategically important future growth corridor for the community. The SECAP area totals 47 square miles and is estimated to support 50,000 additional homes at full build out. Global Water will provide system capacity and infrastructure necessary to attract and retain economic development opportunities while facilitating the anticipated growth in the common planning areas.

Sahuarita and Global Water will explore potential financings, including state and federal grant options, to fund utility infrastructure projects within the town or municipal planning areas like SECAP. These projects would include enabling new industrial and commercial development.

The town is supportive of Global Water’s Total Water Management approach to water conservation through regional planning, and where possible, integration and coordination of water services. As part of its initiatives for the town, Global Water plans to upgrade connections from manually read meters to smart meters.

Global Water’s smart meters enable remote monitoring, which supports greater operational efficiencies as well as real-time automated notifications when water usage is high or close to preset limits. Automated alerts not only help to conserve water but also help customers save on their monthly water bill.

Global Water president and CEO, Ron Fleming, commented: “We look forward to working with the forward-thinking leadership of Sahuarita to implement effective water resource conservation planning, with this helping to prepare the town for further economic growth and development. This includes strengthening Sahuarita’s water sustainability practices in a way that promotes greater water efficiency, resource protection and watershed protection for the benefit of its residents and businesses.”

Global Water has developed a strong regional presence with residential connections in and around the Town of Sahuarita, including the recently acquired service areas of Las Quintas Serenas, Francesca, Mirabell and Red Rock utilities. Large portions of Las Quintas Serenas and Red Rock’s Pima County systems are located within Sahuarita or SECAP. These areas also fall within the Arizona Sun Corridor, a megaregion that is expected to double in population by 2040.

Global Water recently announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Farmers Water, a subsidiary of Farmers Investment Co. (FICO) that provides water services to residents located in a portion of Sahuarita and in unincorporated Pima County, Arizona. Farmers Water services about 3,300 customers, with a service area covering about 20 square miles located along the Interstate 19 growth corridor in Pima County, and adjacent to SECAP.

“A partnership with Global Water is a good fit,” said Sahuarita Town Manager Shane Dille. “Providing outstanding service to our residents while securing the future of SECAP is key. I’m confident that Global’s strong local presence and expertise can help us realize our long-term goals.” Dille noted that the company’s reputation for community involvement pairs well with Sahuarita’s collaborative intent.

As part of its partnership with the town, Global Water plans to host an annual Sahuarita event focused on customer education, as well as support other events and community charitable causes.



About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 25 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

