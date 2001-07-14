Thoughtworks Announces Expansion Plans in Vietnam

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced plans to expand its business to Vietnam. Thoughtworks will create new jobs, develop local talent and build thought leadership on digital transformation, cloud, platforms, data and artificial intelligence and customer experience, product and design.

The expansion in Vietnam reflects Thoughtworks’ wider effort to geographically diversify its business and meet service demand from clients in Southeast Asia and Australia. The establishment of Thoughtworks’ presence in Vietnam also aims to increase the company’s ability to hire from this skilled, diverse talent base and welcoming business environment.

“This expansion plan reaffirms Thoughtworks’ commitment and market position in the Asia Pacific region. It will provide wider collaboration potential between our clients, partners and employees and strengthen the availability and supply of premium services for our clients in the region. This strategic move will also allow us to leverage a new community of talent who will help us further innovate and deliver extraordinary impact for our clients,” said Wong+Wen+Shun, managing director, Thoughtworks Southeast Asia.

Thoughtworks’ expansion plans in Vietnam include the opening of an office in Ho Chi Minh City in mid-2022.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 10,000+ people strong across 49 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Thoughtworks Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as "expect," "will," "continue," “plan,” “aim,” or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: the statements about the impact of Thoughtworks’ expansion into Vietnam, including expectations relating to hiring or access to skilled talent; statements regarding relationships with clients and business momentum; and any other statements of expectation or belief. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual expansion timeline, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from outcomes or results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thoughtworks' business and industry; the effects of competition on the future business of Thoughtworks; uncertainty regarding the demand for and market utilization of our services; the ability to maintain or acquire new client relationships; the ability to maintain or acquire new talent; general business and economic conditions; and our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and strategic plans. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" section of Thoughtworks’ quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings and reports that Thoughtworks may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, Thoughtworks assumes no obligation, and does not intend to, to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

