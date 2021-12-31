Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Q1 2022 Trading Update

Record $43.6m portfolio contribution in first quarter

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ( LSE:APF, Financial) ( TSX:APY, Financial), issues the following trading update for the period 1 January 2022 to 26 April 2022. Unless otherwise stated, all unaudited financial information is for the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

Highlights:

· Record portfolio contribution of $43.6m, (Q1 2021: $9.4m), a third consecutive quarterly record - 14.4% higher than the previous record of $38.3m in Q4 2021

· The portfolio continues to benefit from strong cobalt and coking coal prices, with spot cobalt currently trading at ~$40/lb (FY21 average: $24/lb) and coking coal at ~$500/t (FY21 average: $221/t)

· Pro-forma net debt at 30 April 2022 expected to be ~$45m, with Q2 2022 cashflow expected to drive rapid deleveraging

· Leverage ratio has been significantly reduced, ~0.6x at 31 March 2022 (31 Dec 2021: 1.2x)

· Shareholders continue to benefit from top line commodity price exposure without operating cost pressures - a highly attractive dynamic in the current inflationary environment

· The Group received a favourable decision on the Four Mile legal dispute. Parties have now submitted orders that they contend should be made to the Judge. The Company calculates from the start of production to the date of the decision the amount owed to Anglo Pacific is ~A$6m (interest and legal costs to be determined)

· ~$120m+ of liquidity available to finance further growth initiatives

Portfolio Contribution:



$ Q1 2022m QoQ % $ Q4 2021m $ Q1 2021m Kestrel 33.5 29 % 26.0 4.7 Voisey's Bay 6.7 2 % 6.6 n/a Mantos Blancos 1.5 7 % 1.4 1.3 Maracás Menchen 0.7 (22 %) 0.9 0.6 Four Mile 0.5 400 % 0.1 - Narrabri (disposed of on 31 December 2021) n/a n/a 1.7 0.8

Royalty income 42.9 17 % 36.7 7.4

Dividends - LIORC & Flowstream 0.5 (50 %) 1.0 0.8 Interest - McClean Lake 0.6 - 0.6 0.6

Royalty related revenue 44.0 15 % 38.3 8.8

EVBC* 0.6 (25 %) 0.8 0.6 Principal repayment - McClean Lake 0.5 (38 %) 0.8 -

Less: Metal streams cost of sales (1.5 ) (6 %) (1.6 ) -

Total portfolio contribution 43.6 14 % 38.3 9.4

* Following the application of IFRS 9, the royalties received from EVBC are reflected in the fair value movement of the underlying royalty rather than recorded as royalty income.

Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"I am delighted to report a third consecutive quarterly record in my maiden trading update since my appointment as CEO. Driven primarily by metallurgical coal and cobalt prices at record or near record levels, the first quarter of 2022 generated over 50% of the total portfolio contribution realised during the entire 2021 period.

"We will continue to direct cashflows to rapidly reduce borrowings and, subject to our disciplined approach to evaluating growth opportunities, look to recycle windfall Kestrel metallurgical coal royalty proceeds into the acquisitions of royalties and streams that will enhance the Group's growth profile as well as increase its exposure to 21st century commodities in line with our stated strategy."

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com Berenberg +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown RBC Capital Markets

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

Cautionary statement on forward-looking statements and related information

Certain statements in this announcement, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and reflect the Group's expectations and views of future events. Forward-looking statements (which include the phrase 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) are provided for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding the Group's financial position and results of operations as at and for the periods ended on certain dates, and of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements may not be appropriate other than for purposes outlined in this announcement. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, cash flow, requirement for and terms of additional financing, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, objectives, strategies, growth and outlook of the Group including the outlook for the markets and economies in which the Group operates, costs and timing of acquiring new royalties and making new investments, mineral reserve and resources estimates, estimates of future production, production costs and revenue, future demand for and prices of precious and base metals and other commodities, for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods.

Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as 'expects', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'believes', 'estimates', 'seeks', 'intends', 'targets', 'projects', 'forecasts', or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as 'may', 'will', 'should', 'would' and 'could'. Forward-looking statements are based upon certain material factors that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions and analyses made by the Group in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. The material factors and assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include: the stability of the global economy; the stability of local governments and legislative background; the relative stability of interest rates; the equity and debt markets continuing to provide access to capital; the continuing of ongoing operations of the properties underlying the Group's portfolio of royalties, streams and investments by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; no material adverse impact on the underlying operations of the Group's portfolio of royalties, steams and investments from a global pandemic; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures (including feasibility studies, estimates of reserve, resource, production, grades, mine life and cash cost) made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; the accuracy of the information provided to the Group by the owners and operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the price of the commodities produced from the properties underlying the Group's portfolio of royalties, streams and investments; no material adverse change in foreign exchange exposure; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which the Group holds a royalty or other interest, including but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological formations and natural disasters; successful completion of new development projects; planned expansions or additional projects being within the timelines anticipated and at anticipated production levels; and maintenance of mining title.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended in the forward-looking statements. Past performance is no guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. No statement in this communication is intended to be, nor should it be construed as, a profit forecast or a profit estimate.

By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate; that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

A variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the Group's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Group, its businesses and investments, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by any forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current global financial conditions, royalty, stream and investment portfolio and associated risk, adverse development risk, financial viability and operational effectiveness of owners and operators of the relevant properties underlying the Group's portfolio of royalties, streams and investments; royalties, steams and investments subject to other rights, and contractual terms not being honoured, together with those risks identified in the 'Principal Risks and Uncertainties' section of our most recent Annual Report, which is available on our website. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect the Group's business, financial condition or results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the list of factors noted in the section herein entitled 'Risk' is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Group's forward-looking statements. Readers are also cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This announcement also contains forward-looking information contained and derived from publicly available information regarding properties and mining operations owned by third parties. This announcement contains information and statements relating to the Kestrel mine that are based on certain estimates and forecasts that have been provided to the Group by Kestrel Coal Pty Ltd ("KCPL"), the accuracy of which KCPL does not warrant and on which readers may not rely.

The Group's management relies upon this forward-looking information in its estimates, projections, plans and analysis. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Group believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made and, except as specifically required by applicable laws, listing rules and other regulations, the Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/699020/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Q1-2022-Trading-Update



