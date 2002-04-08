OKYO Pharma ("OKYO" or the "Company") - Announces Two Presentations at the 2022 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

OK-101 ameliorates neuropathic corneal pain in a mouse model of ciliary nerve ligation



BAM8-22 peptide analog OK-201 alleviates neuropathic corneal pain in mice

LONDON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; EMMLF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and ocular pain, today announced that two presentations will be given on OKYO drug candidates OK-101 and OK-201 at the Association for Research and Vision in Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, to be held on May 1-4, 2022 in Denver, CO and virtually on May 11-12, 2022.

The oral presentation will highlight the ability of OK-101, a novel agonist of the chemerin receptor ChemR23, to reduce neuropathic corneal pain (NCP) in a mouse model of ciliary nerve ligation; and the second presentation which will be given as a poster, will present the efficacy data of OK-201, a BAM8-22 peptide analog, in alleviating neuropathic corneal pain in the same mouse model. These studies were conducted in collaboration with Pedram Hamrah, MD, Interim Chair of Ophthalmology, cornea specialist, and clinician-scientist at Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA using a mouse model of NCP developed in Dr. Hamrah’s laboratory.

The presentation details are as follows:

Presentation Type: Paper Session

Presentation Number: 1834

Title: OK-101, A Novel Chemerin Receptor Agonist, Ameliorates Neuropathic Corneal Pain in a Mouse Model of Ciliary Nerve Ligation

Presenter: Harris, Deshea, Department of Ophthalmology, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA

Presentation Date and Time: May 2, 2022, from 4:08 PM to 4:25 PM MDT



Presentation Type: Poster Session

Posterboard Number: 1227 – A0227

Title: Proenkephalin-derived BAM8-22 peptide analogue alleviates neuropathic corneal pain in mice

Presenter: Ayesha Sultan, Department of Ophthalmology, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA

Poster Session Date/Times: May 2, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM MDT

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; EMMLF) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and ocular pain.

About Ocular Pain

Ocular pain is one of the most common causes for patient referral to the emergency clinic, with substantial implications to global quality of life and healthcare cost. Millions of people suffer from ocular pain every year with no treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for this condition. Side effects and the risk of addiction to opioids is a serious concern. Ocular pain may arise directly from tissue damage at the ocular surface after surgery, injury, infection or from changes to peripheral or central nerves in the ocular surface. Ocular neuropathic pain refers to the increased perception of pain in response to ordinarily non-painful stimuli and is often misdiagnosed as dry eye disease. Current treatments are limited to short term non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, steroids, and oral gabapentin and opioids in severe cases.

About OK-101

OK-101 is a novel long-acting G protein-coupled receptor-based lipidated chemerin peptide developed to bind to ChemR23 receptors typically found on immunological cells present in the eye. ChemR23 plays an important role in the inflammatory response, and binding of OK-101 to ChemR23 has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory activity in mouse models of dry-eye disease. OK-101 was developed using a membrane-anchored-peptide (MAP) technology to produce a long-acting drug candidate designed to combat washout through the inclusion of a lipid ‘anchor’ within its molecular structure to enhance residence time on the ocular surface.

About OK-201

MAS-Related G Protein-Coupled Receptors, or MRGPRs, mainly expressed in the sensory neurons, are involved in the perception of pain, thus making them a promising analgesic target. Activation of MRGPR by Bovine Adrenal Medulla, or BAM, peptide inhibits pain perception by modulating Ca2+ influx. OK-201, a BAM peptide analogue, is a potent agonist of human MRGPR and a promising candidate for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.