Development of TAAT® Heat-Not-Burn Offering Advances with Completion of First Commercial Sample Batch

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that it has received the first batch of commercial samples for the TAAT® heat-not-burn offering to be launched in the United States by the end of 2022. In a press release dated February 18, 2022 , the Company announced it had commenced the development of a TAAT® heat-not-burn device and heatable sticks to complement its flagship combustible product (a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to tobacco cigarettes), which is currently sold in over 2,500 U.S. stores. Following an initial assessment of the commercial samples of the heatable TAAT® sticks, the Company is making minor adjustments to the base material used for this product category to optimally align with the latest flavour profile of TAAT® combustible products.



The TAAT® heat-not-burn offering will consist of a reusable device (pictured below) that is reverse-compatible with heated tobacco sticks offered by the Company’s competitors, as well as TAAT® heatable sticks in Original and Menthol flavours. The hardware and heatable sticks will be marketed and sold under the TAAT® brand name in the United States starting in either Q3 or Q4 2022. By providing an additional nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternative to popular tobacco products, the Company believes it can further expand its existing market share in the global tobacco industry.

Based on the popularity of heat-not-burn tobacco products in international markets, TAAT® has arranged to showcase its heat-not-burn offering as an exhibitor at the InterTabac trade show in Dortmund, Germany (September 15-17, 2022). During the 2019 InterTabac event, approximately 520 exhibitors from approximately 47 countries greeted an audience of over 13,000 attendees; approximately 42% of whom were attending from abroad1.

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Tobacco companies have invested heavily into the development of heat-not-burn solutions for the simple reason that many adult smokers worldwide are on the lookout for something different. Although combustible products such as cigarettes remain dominant, heat-not-burn seems to have a relatively high user retention rate compared to other alternatives on the market. Based on this, we are building upon our existing footprint in the tobacco industry by creating a nicotine-free and tobacco-free offering in the heat-not-burn segment, which I believe can enhance our ability to capture market share globally. We look forward to finalizing the exact product formulation as well as its commercialization plan as we prepare to launch TAAT® heat-not-burn in 2022.”

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT®, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT®'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT® was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $812 billion1 global tobacco industry.

