Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Publication of Site Visit Presentation

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc. ("Atalaya" or "the Company") ( AIM:ATYM, Financial)( TSX:AYM, Financial) is pleased to host a site visit for institutional investors and analysts at its operations in the Riotinto District in southwest Spain on 28-29 April 2022.

Attendees will be visiting the Proyecto Riotinto complex, which includes:

The operating Cerro Colorado open pit and 15 Mtpa processing plant

The San Dionisio and San Antonio deposits

The development sites for the 50 MW solar plant and E-LIX Phase I plant

In addition, attendees will be visiting the Proyecto Masa Valverde ("PMV") satellite project. Atalaya announced new Mineral Resource Estimates for PMV and the San Dionisio and San Antonio deposits on 5 April 2022 and 13 April 2022, respectively.

The site visit presentation is available on the Company's website at: https://atalayamining.com/investors-reports-presentations/

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

