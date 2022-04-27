Bambuser First-Quarter Revenue Growth Accelerates to +206% Year on Year

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Bambuser AB ( STO:BUSER, Financial)( FRA:5JL, Financial)

Bambuser reported a strong quarter with the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) trajectory continuing on a steady and healthy upward curve. At the end of Q1, ARR amounted to 105.2 MSEK, growing +131% compared to last year. The quarterly sales increase was +206%, amounting to 51.1 MSEK (16.7).

In Q1, Bambuser focused on strengthening existing partnerships. LVMH added the One-to-One solution to their current Master Agreement, an example of how Bambuser can both cross- and upsell existing partnerships. Bambuser also initiated a global reseller program, Value Added Reseller (VAR), for hand-picked, strategic partnerships to grow smarter, focusing on cost-effectiveness and revenue growth. The first VAR partnership was made with the global outsourcing leader, transcosmos inc., making Bambuser's solutions available to +2,500 customers worldwide.

The interim report is published at ir.bambuser.com.

First quarter of 2022 (January - March 2022)

Steady growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increasing 131% YoY to 105.2 MSEK (45.6).

The quarterly Sales increase +206% amounting to 51.1 MSEK (16.7)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -41.6 MSEK (-21.9), resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of -71% compared to -103% last year.

Operating income amounted to -50.5 MSEK (-55.4)

Earnings per share amounted to -0.24 SEK (-0.27)

Ending the quarter with a healthy cash position at 492 MSEK (745). Cash flow from operations amounted to -40.0 MSEK (-30.1).

Comment from CEO, Maryam Ghahremani

"Bambuser reported strong Q1 results with triple-digit growth, reflecting strength in enterprise revenue. While increasing ARR growth to +131% YoY, we also continue to focus on improving our margins and to enable long-term growth prospects. We are investing strategically to further position Bambuser as the long-term category leader in this large and early market."

As a future-facing, environmentally conscious company, Bambuser AB has decided not to print the Year-End 2021 report. A printout can be distributed to shareholders upon request.

Contact information

Molly Stjerna, Communications Manager

+46 (0) 790 661 863

[email protected] | [email protected]

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB

+46 8 400 160 00 | [email protected]

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | [email protected]

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here.

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-04-27 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

Interim Report Q1 2022

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/699060/Bambuser-First-Quarter-Revenue-Growth-Accelerates-to-206-Year-on-Year



