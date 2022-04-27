SPI Energy's SolarJuice to Showcase its Latest Product Offerings at Smart Energy 2022 in Australia

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice") subsidiary will be showcasing its latest product offerings at the Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (Smart Energy 2022), Australia's premier event for solar, storage, and energy management, on May 4-5, 2022.

SolarJuice's leading solar rooftop solutions will be on display alongside top industry brands, including Tesla, SMA, REC Sungrow, Trina Solar, Fronius, and Hyundai Energy Solutions. SolarJuice will be hosting a breakfast on the first day of the conference.

"We are very excited to exhibit our latest solar solutions at Smart Energy again this year," said Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "Meeting face-to-face with a large volume of current and prospective customers during the event should enable us to further accelerate sales in the region in the quarter ahead."

The global solar power market was valued at $184 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $293 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period, according to Fortune Business Insights. The Australian solar energy market surpassed $7 billion in 2019, up 100-fold in just 10 years, according to the Australian Photovoltaics Institute.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

