Can B Corp. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Can B invites individuals, institutional investors, advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

HICKSVILLE, NY, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Can B Corp. ( CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on Wednesday, April 27th at 11:30 am EDT. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO Marco Alfonsi in real-time.

Mr. Alfonsi will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Marco will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Can B Corp will be presenting at 11:30 am Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

The direct registration link is:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1541769&tp_key=abbe1c785f&sti=canb

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Can B Corp.

Can B Corp. ( CANB) is a health & wellness company providing the highest quality hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including under its own brands of Canbiola, Seven Chakras, NuWellness, Pure Leaf Oil, and Duramed. Can B utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, online and direct. Can B Corp. operates R&D and production facilities in Lacey, WA, and Florida. To learn more about Can B Corp. and our comprehensive line of high-quality products, please visit: Canbiola.com and www.CanBCorp.com, follow Can B Corp on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the 1,000+ retail outlets that carry Can B Corp. products.

For more information about Can B Corp., please visit: CanBCorp.com

Twitter @CanBCorp

Instagram @canbcorp

Facebook @ Can B Corp

YouTube

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investors and Media:

[email protected]

(917) 658-7878