Sierra Madre Drilling Intersects 3.05 metres Grading 743 g/t AgEq & 4.5 metres Grading 402 g/t AgEq at the Tepic Project, Nararit, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ( TSXV:SM, Financial)(OTCQB:SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of additional drill holes from the Phase 2 drilling program at its Tepic Silver/Gold Project in the State of Nayarit, Mexico. The results for holes TDH008 through TDH012 are tabulated below:

Area Hole From (m) To (m) Int(m) Ag g/t Au g/t AgEq g/t Veta Tomas TDH008 112.5 119.15 6.65 210.5 1.06 290 Includes 114.0 115.5 1.5 524.0 2.47 709 Dos Hornos 2 TDH009 8.0 12.5 4.5 263.8 1.85 402 Includes 9.5 11.0 1.5 740.0 2.37 918 Veta Tomas TDH010 78.15 81.2 3.05 625.4 1.60 743 Astasis 2 TDH011 27.0 28.5 1.5 185.5 0.26 205 TDH012 33.0 34.5 1.5 110.0 0.23 127

Length-weighted averages from uncut assays Intervals reported are hole lengths with true width estimated to be 90% or greater *Gold silver ratio used to calculate AgEq is 75 g/t Ag to 1 g/t Au 75 g/t AgEq external cut Off

To date all 12 holes for which assays have been received have intersected silver and gold mineralization using a +75 g/t AgEq external cutoff. Ten of the twelve holes were designed to test up dip or strike extensions of known structures outside of the volumes used in the historical resource estimations. Two holes have tested new targets over 2 kilometers away from the historic resource area.

Gregory K. Liller, Executive Chairman and Chief Operating Officer commented, "I am very pleased that all of the holes drilled to date have returned positive results. I find Holes TDH010 and TDH011 to be very important. The Astasis structures are essentially blind targets covered by very young basalts. A very small erosional window in a gully is the only natural exposure. I find the fact that the first two holes hit +75 g/t AgEq intercepts to be highly encouraging. Additional drilling at Astasis is currently being planned"

The Phase 2 drill program has been designed to test extensions of the previously defined breccia/vein structures, test newly defined targets and infill the existing drill pattern in order to facilitate the estimation of an updated NI43-101 compliant resource. The Tepic project is a +2,600 hectare project where the previous operator completed 149 core holes totaling more than 31,000 meters.

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic and La Tigra Properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement, and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic and La Tigra Properties to determine whether they contain commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Best Practice

Sierra Madre is committed to best practice standards for all exploration and sampling activities. The Company's exploration programs have been conducted following CIM Exploration Best Practice Guidelines which are incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. Analytical quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample strings. Samples are placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to Bureau Veritas Lab located in Durango, Mexico or ALS Chemex in Guadalajara, Mexico for 30 gram gold fire assay, Aqua Regia digestion for silver and multi-element analyses by four acid digestion.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Director of Sierra Madre, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein.

