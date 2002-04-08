iCAD to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 11

NASHUA, N.H., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. ( ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 11.



Wednesday, May 11th at 4:30 PM ET Domestic: 888-506-0062 International: 973-528-0011 Conference ID: 728427 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2879/45416

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

Jessica Burns, iCAD

+1-201-423-4492

[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:

iCAD Investor Relations

[email protected]