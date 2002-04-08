Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

iCAD to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 11

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NASHUA, N.H., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. ( ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 11.

Wednesday, May 11th at 4:30 PM ET
Domestic:888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Conference ID:728427
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2879/45416

About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD
+1-201-423-4492
[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:
iCAD Investor Relations
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODUyOTUyOCM0ODgxNzMyIzIwMDg2Mjg=
iCAD-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus