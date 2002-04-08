GreenBox POS Changes Auditor to Simon & Edward, LLP

SAN DIEGO, CA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS ( GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), a rapidly growing FinTech firm announced today that it has appointed Simon & Edward, LLP (“Simon & Edward“), an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, as the Company’s new registered public accounting firm, effective April 19, 2022.



The change from BF Borgers CPA, PC (“BF Borgers”) was made after a careful evaluation process carried out by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company and not related to any disagreement between the Company and BF Borgers. Additional information can be found in the Company’s recent 8-K filing.

“We would like to thank BF Borgers for their professionalism, expertise, and guidance during their engagement,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox. “The change to Simon & Edward is essential as we prepare for the next stage of our growth and evolution as a public company and indicative of our continued commitment to strong governance practices.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS ( GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, we invite you to visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us