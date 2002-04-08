Shockwave Medical Announces Details for Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2022 Results and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. ( SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time, Shockwave Medical management is scheduled for a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference, which is taking place on Tuesday, May 10 - Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Shockwave Medical management is scheduled for a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022 taking place at the Lotte New York Palace on Monday, May 23 - Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of these events on the "Investors" section of the company’s website at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com. Investors interested in listening to the first quarter 2022 Shockwave Medical earnings conference call on Monday May 9, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time may do so by dialing (866) 795-9106 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9173 for international callers, using conference ID: 7258221.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

