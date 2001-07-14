Aeva Opens Asia Pacific Office and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales of 4D LiDAR

Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the addition of LiDAR industry executive Barrs Lang to lead sales and accelerate go-to-market strategy for Aeva’s next-generation FMCW 4D LiDAR™ sensors. Aeva also opened its first office in China to broaden its reach and deepen customer relationships across the Asia Pacific region.

“We are excited to welcome Barrs to the Aeva team as customer demand for our 4D LiDAR platform continues to grow with the recent introduction of our next generation Aeries II sensor,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. “Aeva’s expansion into Asia Pacific allows us to further broaden our global presence and position Aeva to respond to the growing market demand for 4D LiDAR across a wide variety of perception applications.”

As an executive with more than 15 years of experience in sales, Barrs Lang joins Aeva as Vice President of Global Sales. Previously he was Vice President of Sales for the Americas at Ouster where he was responsible for the company’s strategic customers across the mobility, industrial automation, and robotics industries. Prior to that, he was Director of Sales at Finisar Corporation, a global technology leader of fiber optic subsystems and components. In his new position, Mr. Lang will lead sales and accelerate Aeva’s go-to-market plans for mass market applications in non-automotive industries worldwide.

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, 4D LiDAR, Aeries, Ultra Resolution, 4D Perception, and 4D Localization are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

