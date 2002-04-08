UniDoc to Unveil 'H3 Cube' at American Telehealth Conference

--Remote health kiosk at innovation event in Boston May 1-3



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) ( UDOCF) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to announce its participation and product launch at ATA2022, booth 1202, during the world’s largest telehealth innovation event held in Boston, Massachusetts May 1 to 3, 2022.

The event is produced by the American Telemedicine Association, which was founded in 1993 and is a non-profit association headquartered in Washington D.C. The ATA includes more than 400 organizations focused on transforming health and care through enhanced, efficient delivery. ATA2022 is the organization’s 26th Annual Conference & Expo where providers, technology developers, business professionals and leaders from across the healthcare sector convene to hold in-depth, thoughtful, and critical discussions about the future of health.

During this year’s event at the Boston Exhibition & Convention Center (BCEC) UniDoc Health will unveil the “H3 Cube” at its affiliate partner AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. booth 1202. The H3 Cube is a custom fabricated kiosk designed for telehealth delivery in commercial partner locations. Company representatives will be in attendance to elaborate upon UniDoc’s Virtual Care Solutions Model relative to business opportunities for potential licensees, medical practitioners, and insurers.

The customizable, and comprehensive H3 Cube telehealth solution integrates cloud-based services and analytical tools, along with access to the Company’s developing network of healthcare providers, pharmacies, and hospitals. The telehealth capability provides patients with a live virtual visit with a healthcare professional utilizing fully integrated medical devices within a controlled environment in locations such as pharmacies, community centres, or care facilities.

Company CEO & President Antonio Baldassarre notes, “We are excited to have this opportunity to come together with the telehealth community as we launch our new H3 Cube into the marketplace. Plus, a big thank you to our partners at AMD Global Telemedicine for hosting our launch during the event. We have worked hard to get to this point, and we hope to build upon our efforts through the introduction of our business to the association membership and beyond. We look forward to meeting up with many old friends and in meeting and making new relationships that will help propel UniDoc Health towards future commercial success.”

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress. You are also invited to join us on social media with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

