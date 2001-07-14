Performance Food Group Company to Host Webcast of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) ( NYSE:PFGC, Financial) will host a live audio webcast at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday, May 11, to discuss its third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. PFG will issue a news release with those results at approximately 7 a.m. ET that same day.

George Holm, PFG Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Hope, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast will be available in listen-only mode on investors.pfgc.com. Pre-event registration is necessary. An archived copy of the webcast will be available later that same day.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG and our family of companies market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s 30,000+ dedicated associates are committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, including how you can join our team, visit+pfgc.com.

