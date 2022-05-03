Appili Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, today announced that Stéphane Paquette, Vice President, Corporate Development, will present at the Bloom+Burton+%26amp%3B+Co.+Healthcare+Investor+Conference taking place on May 2 and 3, 2022.

The presentation will include an update on Appili’s pipeline of novel anti-infectives and highlight recent progress, such as working with the US Department of Defense to expand non-dilutive funding for biodefense+vaccine+candidate+ATI-1701 and growing Appili’s pipeline via the licensing of late-stage clinical+program+ATI-1801 for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis.

Presentation details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday,May 3, 2022

Time: 3:00 pm ET

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St W, Toronto, Ontario

Appili management will also be conducting one-to-one meetings throughout the conference. To request a one-to-one meeting, please register for the conference here.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, a topical antiparasitic product for the treatment of a disfiguring disease, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

