The Marcus Corporation to Webcast 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

The+Marcus+Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced it will webcast its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central/10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The business portion of the meeting will be followed by an update on the company’s operations.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast and view presentation slides of the meeting by logging onto the investor relations section of the company’s website: investors.marcuscorp.com or through this direct link: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F684673824. Listeners should dial in to the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the event to download and install any necessary audio software. The presentation will be available for replay through August 10, 2022.

The Marcus Corporation’s 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be held at Movie Tavern Brookfield Square, located at 175 South Moorland Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The+Marcus+Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts, owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

