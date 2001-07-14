Amwell Announces New Chief Marketing Officer Susan Worthy

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a national telehealth leader, today announced Susan Worthy has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Susan is a tenured marketing executive with more than 25 years of experience leading marketing for healthcare services and technology companies. In her new role, Susan will be responsible for leading Amwell’s overall marketing strategy and will play a pivotal part in building upon the company’s market position to drive continued growth, as well as shareholder and customer value.

“We are thrilled to have Susan join our executive team. Her impressive background combined with her creativity, data-driven approach and proven track record of working with and leading the marketing strategy for market leading companies, made it clear that she was the right person to further enhance our market differentiation, cross-functional go-to-market strategies and serve as a strategic partner,” said Brendan O’Grady, Chief Growth and Commercial Officer, Amwell. “As we continue to navigate through a time of great transformation for Amwell and for our industry, I am confident that Susan will have an immediate impact on our team and our ability to serve current and future customers.”

Susan joins Amwell from Optum, where she spent the past six years leading marketing teams, driving product value, and establishing thought leadership and market awareness to achieve growth and shareholder value. Prior to Optum, Susan served as a marketing leader for Aetna and Best Doctors (now Teladoc) as well as several other healthcare companies. Susan has a passion for brand storytelling and is highly regarded for her dynamic leadership and ability to build and motivate results-driven teams.

“Amwell has a long history of improving healthcare availability through the use of technology that results in better clinical and financial outcomes," said Worthy. “I'm excited to be part of a company focused on digital health innovation that is driving new levels of access, care coordination, patient experience, and behavioral health support. I am looking forward to helping Amwell bring this story of differentiation and excellence to the market and contributing to the Company's mission and journey."

Susan succeeds Mary Modahl, who retires effective April 30, after helping to ensure a seamless transition.

“Mary has been a trusted partner throughout her 10+ years at Amwell. She has played an important role in shaping Amwell’s go-to-market strategy and organizational culture through our early growth phase. Our board and entire leadership team thank Mary for her contributions and wish her well as she enters this new chapter,” continued O’Grady.

