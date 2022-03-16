Leaders: NEXCF, CYN, NUTX, MKTDF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in Healthcare, AI, Automation, Metaverse, and Carbon Credits on Blockchain

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of:

Nutex Health ( NUTX), NexTech AR Solutions ( NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), DeepMarkit ( MKTDF) (TSX.V: MKT) and Cyngn ( CYN). Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Nutex Health ( NUTX) CEO Tom Vo, M.D: “Attractive Growth Ahead for Integrated Care Delivery”

Clinigence Holdings ( NUTX), a primary care-centric, technology-enabled, risk-bearing population health management company, and Nutex Health Holdco LLC, together with its affiliates comprising one of the largest independent operators of micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments in the US, completed their business combination. The newly combined company brings together two complementary healthcare organizations. NUTX CEO Tom Vo, M.D., commented: "We are very pleased to announce the completion of our merger with Clinigence Holdings to create one of the leading integrated care delivery models in the nation. We believe the combination of the resources of our two organizations is unique, and we are excited about our future. As a physician-led integrated hospital system with risk-bearing provider networks, we are committed to providing all of our patients with the most efficient and highest-quality care to ensure outstanding clinical, patient satisfaction and utilization outcomes. This merger, along with our listing on NASDAQ, are important milestones as we continue to build shareholder value. We anticipate highly attractive growth opportunities ahead."

Nutex Health ( NUTX) News: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/04/nutex-health-nasdaq-nutx-announce-completion/

NexTech AR Solutions ( NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market”

NexTech AR ( NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own living room. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a “game changer” for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world’s population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augmented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

“NexTech’s AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company’s bottom line…We’re at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech’s AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the “on ramp” to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU’s in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years.”

April 19 - NEXCF launches BigCommerce App For 3D Model Making. With this App going live, Nextech’s ARitize 3D SaaS offering for ecommerce, extends the Company's 3D model creation capabilities to BigCommerce merchants. This App seamlessly provides BigCommerce merchants with the software needed to sell effectively online, with a frictionless one click integration for 3D model making. Nextech has already integrated with Shopify earlier this year, and will integrate with WooCommerce within the next 30 days. As demand for 3D models rises exponentially, the Company also plans to partner with Magento and other ecommerce platforms throughout 2022, continuing to rollout its third party SaaS integration and providing its ARitize 3D modelling solution to millions of ecommerce merchants globally.

April 14 - NEXCF launches Nextech Metaverse Suite. This Suite of Metaverse SaaS products unifies Nextech’s entire technology stack of 3D and AR products and apps into one, end-to-end seamless and easy to use SaaS subscription based platform. Nextech views SaaS as a significant advancement of all its 3D modelling and augmented reality solutions. SaaS integration has enormous implications for scalability and the company's future revenue growth.

April 12 - NEXCF launches Shopify “freemium” 3D model pricing, updating the Company’s Shopify app , initially launched in January , allowing merchants to create 3D/AR models for their ecommerce site.

April 6 - NEXCF files four pivotal non-provisional utility patents with respect to its Aritize 3D and ARitize CAD products for 3D model making, further strengthening the Company’s intellectual property position.

DeepMarkit ( MKTDF) (TSX.V: MKT) CEO Ranjeet Sundher: “Monetizing Carbon Credits On Blockchain is Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity”

DeepMarkit ( MKTDF) (TSX.V: MKT) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is monetizing the nearly trillion dollar market for carbon credits onto the blockchain, with its Mint Carbon platform.

The value of traded global markets for carbon dioxide (CO2) permits grew by 164% to a record $851 billion in 2021 according to analysts at Refinitiv, and is viewed by institutional investors and hedge funds as the next hot asset asset class. This market is expected to surge ten-fold during this decade as more enterprise adopts “net-zero” carbon emissions.

DeepMarkit ( MKTDF) (TSX.V: MKT) is capitalizing on this megatrend by helping carbon credit holders monetize their credits via its Mint Carbon platform into tradeable NFTs on the Ethereum-powered, Polygon blockchain for liquid sale on the global market 24/7. MKTDF expects to onboard its first batch of 25 million credits in the coming weeks (worth about $250 million). MKTDF generates revenues by charging a 10% minting fee to carbon credit holders, and then generates recurring revenues of about 1% every time the NFTs trade. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, MKTDF CEO Ranjeet Sundher shared that key milestones to watch in the coming weeks are new issuers joining the MintCarbon platform, and the first NFTs being minted. Sundher says that MKTDF’s first-mover advantage in the carbon credit NFT space, combined with its deep pipeline of projects create the potential for significant revenue growth and valuation upside in coming months.

Watch DeepMarkit ( MKTDF) (TSX.V: MKT) Next Super Stock video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/16/deepmarkit-otc-mktdf-monetizing-trillion-dollar-carbon-credits-on-blockchain/

Cyngn ( CYN) CEO Lior Tal: “Game Changer for Autonomous Vehicle Adoption”

Cyngn ( CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises launched “DriveMod Kit”, a turnkey autonomous vehicle solution for which Cyngn filed a patent in February 2022.

CYN CEO Lior Tal, commented: "We are excited to have launched production of DriveMod Kit for Columbia’s Stockchaser. With 883,000 new material-handling vehicles sold each year in the U.S., DriveMod Kit creates a sizable opportunity for Cyngn to lead the rapid adoption of turnkey AV solutions for both retrofit and new vehicles. Installation can be done quickly and does not require special training. Anyone who works on these vehicles can retrofit an existing Columbia Stockchaser into a fully autonomous vehicle with very little effort. DriveMod Kit is a complete AV integration solution, a game-changer that eliminates traditional barriers to autonomous vehicle adoption."

Cyngn ( CYN) News: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/21/cyngn-nasdaq-cyn-launches-drivemod-kit-a-fully-equipped-autonomous-vehicle-hardware-integration-module/

