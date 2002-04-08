Michael Chang to join WTW as Head of Corporate Risk and Broking North America; Mike Liss to retire in Spring 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (Willis Towers Watson, WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced that Michael Chang will be joining WTW as Head of Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) North America, later in 2022. Mike Liss, current Head of CRB North America, has announced his intention to retire in mid-2023.



For six years, Michael served as co-leader of Sompo International’s Global Insurance and CEO of its Global Risk Solutions businesses. Before this, he spent nearly 20 years at Chubb, where he held various senior roles, primarily in the large account space, including the leadership of Chubb’s Commercial Insurance Global Risk Management Group and Global Real Estate Unit.

He was a pioneer of industry specialization, spanning all lines of business, and an early adopter of the data and analytics-based approach that we have embraced at WTW. He began his career as a financial analyst and holds a degree in Multinational Business Management from Wharton. Michael is also a long-time advocate of developing meaningful and impactful Inclusion and Diversity programs and his work in this area is recognized throughout the insurance sector.

Commenting on Chang’s appointment, Adam Garrard, Head of CRB, said, “I’m delighted to welcome Michael to WTW. He has a formidable reputation and a global perspective across the spectrum of both underwriting and distribution that will be of immense value to us. In particular, his experience of developing both industry and product specialization will help accelerate our strategy across North America, driving better outcomes for our clients. Michael’s background in technology, specialization, and data and analytics, combined with strong client connections, aligns perfectly with WTW’s client advisory proposition. Michael’s arrival is just another example of WTW being a magnet for talent, especially those who embrace innovation and forward-thinking.”

Paying tribute to Mike Liss, Garrard continued, “Mike Liss’s incredible passion for WTW, its people, and our industry has been second to none over a career that has spanned four decades. He has spent over 16 years with WTW, leading and developing our thriving Midwest region from his base in Chicago, before taking on the Head of CRB North America role in 2016. Today, CRB North America comprises more than 3,000 colleagues in 63 offices across the US, Canada and Bermuda. Mike’s leadership during the last few years – particularly during the tremendous challenges that COVID-19 posed across North America – has been nothing short of outstanding. He will be handing over leadership of a strong performing business which Michael can now lead on the next stage of our journey.”

Speaking to his appointment, Chang said, “This is an incredibly exciting time to join WTW, a time of great opportunity for the company. It’s also a time of significant change for our clients as the risk landscape continues to evolve at a seemingly ever faster pace and one in which traditional insurance solutions are no longer the only answer. WTW is a unique player in the industry. It’s focused first and foremost on people, technology, data and analytics and client advisory, then solutions, and all underpinned by deep industry specialization and technical knowledge. This is the future of broking and what clients are looking for. I’m looking forward to joining WTW as it looks to redefine our industry.”

As Chang takes up his new role later this year Liss will remain with WTW through to his official retirement in 2023, to ensure a smooth handover. On joining WTW, Chang will become a member of the company’s Global Leadership Team (GLT).

About WTW



At WTW ( WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Doug Menelly: +1 516-972-0380/ 516-445-5387

[email protected]