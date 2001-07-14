Sonendo, Inc. To Showcase Newly Launched CleanFlow™ Technology at 2022 AAE Annual Meeting

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, is participating in the American Association of Endodontists’ (AAE) Annual Meeting taking place from April 27-30, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ. The highly anticipated AAE annual meeting is the world’s most comprehensive endodontic education summit, vendor exhibition and networking opportunity. This marks the first in-person annual meeting of the AAE since 2019, with more than 3,000 doctors and industry professionals expected to attend.

The meeting comes shortly after Sonendo announced the launch of its revolutionary CleanFlow™ procedure instrument, which is designed to work with the company’s GentleWave System to provide a less invasive and less painful alternative to traditional root canal therapy. With the addition of CleanFlow Technology, the GentleWave procedure now enables a simpler workflow as compared to earlier GentleWave procedures and offers an enhanced patient experience.

At the annual meeting, key opinion leaders and long-time users of the GentleWave System will host lectures focused on how Sonendo is paving the way for the future of endodontics. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to schedule a deep dive into the GentleWave Technology, speak with an endodontic peer about its benefits, participate in a hands-on test drive of the system and sign-up for TDO software demos. Finally, Sonendo is hosting a series of networking and social events, including a welcome reception, the annual 5K Fun Run & Walk and a Colleagues+%26amp%3B+Cocktails gathering to celebrate the launch of the CleanFlow procedure instrument.

“After its three-year hiatus, we are excited to be back at the AAE annual meeting and thrilled to have this opportunity to showcase our new CleanFlow Technology, which has already proved to deliver an improved patient experience,” said Bjarne Bergheim, president and CEO of Sonendo. “As we continue to prioritize technological advancements for the specialty, we look forward to networking with our customers and peers and sharing ideas with some of the brightest minds in endodontics to increase adoption and utilization of our technology.”

Attendees can find Sonendo at booth #1013. For a full schedule of Sonendo’s events, lectures and more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fsonendo.com%2Faae22.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo developed and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy, and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices and offers patients an effective, less invasive, and less painful alternative to traditional root canal therapy.

Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo and the GentleWave System, please visit www.sonendo.com. To find a GentleWave doctor in your area, please visit www.gentlewave.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005105/en/