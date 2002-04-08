LPL Financial Welcomes People's United to Its Institution Services Platform

On April 1 M&T Bank closed its merger with People’s United Bank



M&T Bank plans to onboard People’s United Bank’s retail advisory and brokerage business to LPL’s platform in the second half of 2022

Business comprises ~30 financial advisors, who collectively serve ~$6 billion of brokerage and advisory assets(1)

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC ( LPLA, Financial) today announced that M&T Bank Corp. (M&T), which leverages LPL’s Institution Services platform to support its retail advisory and brokerage business, plans to onboard the retail advisory and brokerage business of People’s United Bank (People’s United) to LPL’s platform in the second half of 2022. M&T Bank recently acquired People’s United Bank; the deal closed April 1. People’s United’s retail advisory and brokerage business comprises ~30 financial advisors who collectively serve ~$6 billion of brokerage and advisory assets estimated as of March 31st, 2022(1).

“Last June, M&T onboarded the retail brokerage and advisory business to LPL’s platform,” said Matt McAfee, M&T Senior Executive VP & Head of Affluent Markets. “Given our experience with LPL’s technology, risk management and digital capabilities, we made the decision to capitalize on LPL’s integrated platform and committed investments to support People’s United’s retail advice business as well.”

“We welcome People’s United to LPL’s Institution Services platform,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial Managing Director and Divisional President, Business Development. “LPL has a long history of serving leading institutions, and we are proud to be part of a growing relationship with M&T. We are committed to investing in technology, digital capabilities and comprehensive advice resources and solutions that help the financial institutions we serve differentiate their offering and grow their profitability.”

(1) Includes approximately $500 million of assets on third party asset management platforms and retirement plan assets estimated as of March 31st, 2022, which LPL does not include in its reporting of total advisory and brokerage assets.

