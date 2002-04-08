Food Lion Announces Enhanced Education Assistance Program for its 82,000 Associates

SALISBURY, N.C., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion, an omnichannel retailer serving towns and cities across 10 states, today announced expanded education assistance programs including tuition reimbursement for all part-time and full-time associates, an increase in tuition reimbursement for full-time associates and discounted degree programs at 15 education providers.



Part-time and full-time associates are eligible for tuition reimbursement, which includes tuition, books and class-required fees from any accredited learning institution, after six months of continuous employment.

“Food Lion employs over 82,000 associates at different stages of their careers, and it’s imperative that we provide an equitable playing field for each and every one,” said Linda Johnson, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer, Food Lion. “We encourage and support our associates to always learn and grow. Enhanced tuition reimbursement benefits and educational programs provide greater opportunities for all Food Lion associates.”

Candice Forbes, Food Lion Store Manager, has received tuition reimbursement every year since 2014 when she started to pursue her undergraduate and graduate degrees while working full time at the company.

“The tuition reimbursement benefit has helped me further my education while continuing to work and provide for my family,” said Forbes. “The funds have helped me pursue my interests and passions so I can be a more successful store manager and leader.”

Food Lion will offer over 250 degree programs from 15 education providers at a reduced cost. Degree programs include online and in-person courses to earn undergraduate degrees or certificates and graduate degrees. Access to these discounted educational offerings is available to all associates on their first day of employment.

Food Lion is launching education assistance in partnership with Workforce Edge, a complete employee education management platform powered by Strategic Education, Inc. Through Workforce Edge, Food Lion associates will have access to several educational institutions, including two Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Associates who pursue degrees outside of the Workforce Edge programs will still receive tuition reimbursement. Full-time associates can receive up to $3,000 reimbursement and part-time associates can receive up to $500 per calendar year.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 800 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com .

Strategic Education, Inc. ( STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; 2) Education Technology Services, developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build education benefits programs providing employees access to affordable and industry-relevant training, certificate, and degree programs, including through Workforce Edge, a full-service education benefits administration solution for employers, and Sophia Learning, enabling education benefits programs through low-cost online general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

