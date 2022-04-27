Salesforce Expands Flow Automation Suite, Now Delivers More Than 1 Trillion Monthly Automations and $2 Trillion in Customer Business Value

PR Newswire

Flow enables companies to build workflows on the Salesforce Platform that automate across Slack, MuleSoft, and Tableau, connecting systems and business processes on one CRM platform

Customers like Vonage, RBC Wealth Management, and ENGIE are automating mundane and repetitive processes, freeing up time to create technology that differentiates their business

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at TrailblazerDX , Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, announced new innovations in Salesforce Flow , the complete suite of automation technologies, to help customers quickly automate any complex business process on the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform. Built on Salesforce's low-code platform, Flow delivers business value fast by empowering people, simplifying processes, and integrating systems.

As companies face uncertain economic times with inflation, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages, automation helps them replace tedious, manual tasks with automated processes to accelerate productivity, and provide better customer experiences, at scale. In fact, 91% of organizations say they need solutions that automate processes so they can do more with less, and 77% of workers say automation has provided them with the time to deepen relationships with customers and stakeholders.

With Flow, service agents can now automatically route work across global teams and digital channels to deliver more personalized service for high value clients. Wealth managers can focus more on client outcomes by automating repetitive data entry and streamlining data-heavy processes like cash and stock reconciliation. Healthcare providers can improve the patient experience by automating referral processes and billing management to get patients the care they need fast. And supply chain managers can unify data and integrate disparate legacy systems to streamline order fulfillment and vendor management.

"Our customers save 109 billion hours every month using Salesforce Flow to automate manual processes in their businesses. This frees up time for employees to focus on higher value work," said Patrick Stokes, EVP and GM of Salesforce Platform. "This is automation on one unified CRM platform. New features for Flow provide users the ability to trigger flows from analytics dashboards, use low-code to easily integrate with any system, and interact with flows directly within Slack, where people spend most of their time. It's more than just automation — it's automagic."

Salesforce Flow: Delivering automation at massive scale

With Salesforce Flow, customers can automate a broad range of business processes. Flows collect data then act on it, helping customers work smarter, not harder, and saving time by handling complex business processes using clicks, not code.

- In March 2022, Salesforce ran 1.3 trillion automations on the Salesforce Platform, which amounts to $2.19 trillion** in customer business value. That's 1.3 trillion times someone did not have to write an email, set a notification, change a status field, or manually duplicate data.

- Salesforce customers saved 109*** billion hours of work by automating processes in March 2022.

- Salesforce customers run 44 billion workflows and processes daily.

- More than 900 out-of-the-box workflows, bots, and RPA solutions from partners like Chargent, GetFeedback, and 7Summits will be available via the Salesforce AppExchange for use across clouds and industries.

What's new with Salesforce Flow:

Salesforce is continuing its investment in Flow by launching new capabilities that make it easier to get work done, while seamlessly delivering experiences that engage customers. Flows collect data and then act on it, helping people work smarter, not harder, and saving time by handling complex business processes without requiring extensive development work.

Empowered people : New Flow in Slack combines Slack's collaboration capabilities with the power of Salesforce low-code automation tools to invoke rich business processes built in Flow right inside of Slack, where work and collaboration is already taking place.

: New combines Slack's collaboration capabilities with the power of Salesforce low-code automation tools to invoke rich business processes built in Flow right inside of Slack, where work and collaboration is already taking place. Delightful processes : New Flow Actions enable customers to launch workflows in Salesforce Flow directly from a Tableau dashboard, enabling them to go from insights to actions, and eliminate problems that arise from switching between multiple applications to get work done. In addition, Flow Orchestration uses automation to simplify multi-step and multi-user processes.

: New enable customers to launch workflows in Salesforce Flow directly from a Tableau dashboard, enabling them to go from insights to actions, and eliminate problems that arise from switching between multiple applications to get work done. In addition, uses automation to simplify multi-step and multi-user processes. Seamless systems: New Flow Integration * enables admins and developers to integrate data from any system with clicks, and invoke processes in any flow. In addition, Flow RPA leverages robotic process automation technology from MuleSoft - natively integrated in Salesforce Flow - to bring in data or take action from any legacy system, making end-to-end automation of every step in a workflow possible.

In addition, Flow now includes low-code testing functionality that allows admins and developers to build automated testing across their Flows without code. Customers can now also see a single view of all their triggered automations across systems for version control.

Customers innovate and thrive with automation

In every industry, our customers, including Vonage, RBC Wealth Management, and ENGIE, are embracing automation to improve their workflows and drive value for their businesses:

"As a global leader in business cloud communications, we are always looking for ways to enhance productivity and efficiency," said Savinay Berry, Executive Vice President, Product and Engineering, Vonage. "Salesforce's solutions have helped us to automate workflows that allow our teams to collaborate more easily, drive value for customers, and fuel our international expansion."

Pricing and availability

Flow in Slack is expected to be available in beta in June 2022 , and generally available in October 2022 .

, and generally available in . Flow Orchestration is currently available. Flow RPA is expected to be generally available in the second half of 2022.

Flow Integration is generally available. The integration into Flow Builder will be available in the second half of 2022.

