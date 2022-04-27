DarioHealth Presents New Clinical Research Demonstrating Improved Outcomes for Participants Using a Single Integrated Digital Solution to Manage Multiple Chronic Conditions

PR Newswire

New research offers fresh evidence that a single digital therapeutics platform can improve outcomes for commonly co-occurring conditions

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced the publication of a retrospective, real-world study demonstrating the impact of managing diabetes and weight together on a single digital platform at the Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) Conference being held April 27th – 30th in Barcelona and online.

To better understand the impact of an integrated, multi-condition digital therapeutics platform, Dario analyzed 12 months of real-world retrospective data for a group of 715 individuals using the Dario app to manage their blood sugar and demonstrating a Body Mass Index (BMI) of greater than 30 kg/m2, the clinical baseline for obesity.

The study found that nearly two thirds of Dario participants with a BMI of more than 30 reduced their BMI by an average of 2.8 units with an average weight loss of 7.4% (p≤0.05).

In addition, the study also examined a subgroup of Dario participants with BMIs greater than 30 and high-risk blood glucose readings of more than 180 mg/dL to understand the impact on both diabetes and weight management. This subgroup also demonstrated improved clinical outcomes, reducing their weight by an average of 4.9% and reducing their average blood glucose by 16.1% over a 12-months period.

For people living with diabetes, obesity is well-known as a costly and complicating risk factor. Research has shown that compared to people living without diabetes, people living with the condition have a harder time losing weight and sustaining weight loss. Dario's single digital therapeutics platform is designed to address multiple chronic conditions with holistic, person-centered care by making it easy for people to change their behaviors for lasting results.

"I am proud to share new evidence that Dario's approach to providing user-centric support for common, co-occurring chronic conditions can make a significant difference for the people we help. This research, combined with our previous study showing improvements in overall health for people living with diabetes and high blood pressure, offer a compelling argument for digital solutions that prioritize a whole health experience," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD., Scientific and Clinical Director at DarioHealth and supervisor of the study.

"Dario's integrated whole health approach to chronic condition management offers a stark contrast to traditional point solutions, and research is crucial to help communicate the value of our solution. I'm very excited to publish our second set of results evaluating multi-condition outcomes, and to show once again that our impact is significant and sustainable because we are making it easy for the people we serve to change their behaviors with a simple, unified experience," said Omar Manejwala, MD, Chief Medical Officer at DarioHealth.

For more information about ATTD or to register for access to the study, please visit the conference website at https://attd.kenes.com.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the improvements of conditions patients experienced while using its digital therapeutic platform and that the study offers a compelling argument for digital solutions that prioritize a whole health experience. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Suzanne Bedell

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-347-767-4220

Media Contact:

Josephine Galatioto

[email protected]

+1-212-845-4262

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dariohealth-presents-new-clinical-research-demonstrating-improved-outcomes-for-participants-using-a-single-integrated-digital-solution-to-manage-multiple-chronic-conditions-301534177.html

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.