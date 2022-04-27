Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For CX North America

PR Newswire

The event will share actionable insights to help customer experience, B2C marketing, and digital leaders deliver experiences that increase customer retention and revenue growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its CX North America event being held in Nashville, Tennessee, and digitally, June 7–9, 2022. According to Forrester, companies that transform their customer experience (CX) benefit from increased customer retention, greater cross-sell opportunities, more new customers, and a decreased cost to serve customers. Forrester's data shows that customers are 2.4x more likely to stay when companies solve their problems more quickly and 2.7x more likely to spend more when companies communicate clearly.

A must-attend event for CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders, CX North America will help attendees reinvent and reinforce experiences that delight customers. With more than 60 role-based sessions, new research, proven frameworks, and tailored guidance, CX North America will help leaders navigate risks, develop bold customer strategies, and execute on their brand promise.

Noteworthy sessions include:

Ready Player Brand: Marketing In The Metaverse. The metaverse is having a moment, and for good reason: It might just trigger the next cultural paradigm shift. Forrester predicts that by the 2030s, the actualized metaverse will disrupt the marketing mix. This panel will discuss the potential of the metaverse and how it affects marketing strategy.

The metaverse is having a moment, and for good reason: It might just trigger the next cultural paradigm shift. Forrester predicts that by the 2030s, the actualized metaverse will disrupt the marketing mix. This panel will discuss the potential of the metaverse and how it affects marketing strategy. Targeting Truth In The Misinformation Age. Today's advertisers operate within and inadvertently fund the misinformation industry. This session will break down how to mitigate the effects of misinformation on a brand's reputation.

Today's advertisers operate within and inadvertently fund the misinformation industry. This session will break down how to mitigate the effects of misinformation on a brand's reputation. Are Your Experiences Inclusive? Here Is How To Access Them. Many brands want to create inclusive experiences for their customers but lack the tools and resources to assess the inclusivity of their own experiences. This session will explore the best practices for delivering an inclusive experience using language and accessibility.

Many brands want to create inclusive experiences for their customers but lack the tools and resources to assess the inclusivity of their own experiences. This session will explore the best practices for delivering an inclusive experience using language and accessibility. The High Stakes Of Virtual Culture: Your Anywhere-Work Advantage. Now that remote work is here to stay, the stakes are high to find a way to create culture. A key contributor to CX improvement is positive employee experience. This session will discuss the theory and the practice to help define strategy for a strong culture in an anywhere-work world.

Now that remote work is here to stay, the stakes are high to find a way to create culture. A key contributor to CX improvement is positive employee experience. This session will discuss the theory and the practice to help define strategy for a strong culture in an anywhere-work world. Post-COVID Privacy: Marketing To Privacy-Conscious Consumers. Consumers were willing to share personal data in the name of convenience during the pandemic, but as restrictions ease, consumers may become more hesitant. This session will explore new 2022 Forrester data on consumer privacy.

"To drive customer retention and engender long-term loyalty, companies need to reinvent and reinforce experiences that delight customers," said Melissa Parrish, VP and group research director at Forrester and host of CX North America. "At CX North America, CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders will gain the skills needed to be more deliberate in where they focus their CX efforts than they have been in previous years, as the current regulatory and economic landscapes require a reevaluation of long-standing practices."

Attendees joining Forrester in Nashville, Tennessee, will experience three days of main conference content from June 7–9, in addition to special pre-event content on Monday, June 6, that includes workshops and industry-focused sessions with facilitated networking. In-person attendees will have access to all onsite content, sponsors, and experiences in addition to the digital experiences. Attendees can also participate in sessions that provide samples from Forrester's CX Certification course. Attendees of the CX North America digital experience will have access to the main conference content and sponsors via the event platform.

