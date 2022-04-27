Evofem Improves Phexxi® Patient Experiences Through New Agreement with VitaCare Prescription Services

PR Newswire

Evofem Anticipates Greater Numbers of Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate) Prescriptions Filled as a Result of VitaCare Agreement

New Agreement Provides More Efficient Patient Follow-Up Practices for Women Prescribed Phexxi through VitaCare Prescription Services with Enhanced "White Glove" Support Services

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) announced today that it has entered into a new agreement with VitaCare Prescription Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GoodRx, to provide enhanced "white glove" support services to women prescribed Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate) who choose to use VitaCare. Women or their health care provider can choose to have a Phexxi prescription sent to VitaCare for fulfillment, and VitaCare will help the patient understand coverage, identify available savings opportunities, and facilitate communication between the health care provider and payor.

"This new agreement with VitaCare significantly streamlines access to Phexxi, which we anticipate will lead to more patients filling their Phexxi prescriptions," said Katherine Atkinson, Chief Commercial Officer, Evofem Biosciences. "Our new collaboration with VitaCare is part of our ongoing efforts to find efficiencies in our business operations while offering our growing patient population comprehensive support. Evofem is pleased to be working with the professionals at VitaCare and looks forward to integrating its programs for the benefit of Phexxi patients."

Evofem's agreement with VitaCare also supports the Phexxi sales force through VitaCare's expertise in managing any prior authorizations and other obstacles to a woman filling her Phexxi prescription.

Patients whose prescriptions go through VitaCare will have access to the following services:

Improved follow through on patient contact once the patient receives their Phexxi prescription Personalized benefits guidance for patients Support for prescribers and their patients with the prior authorization policies of health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers Pharmacy transfers Co-pay program activation and processing Refill support, with monthly reminders or opt-in option for automatic refills



About Phexxi®

Phexxi® is an on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi is not effective when used after sex.

Important Safety Information

Rare cases (0.36%) of bladder and kidney infections have been reported. If you have a history of urinary tract problems that keep coming back, you should not use Phexxi.

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing genitourinary side effects such as vaginal burning, itching, discharge, genital discomfort (including in male partners), yeast infection, urinary tract infection, or bacterial vaginosis.

Phexxi does not protect against sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

For more information about Phexxi, talk to your healthcare provider and see full Product Information at www.phexxi.com.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Intended for United States residents only.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from chlamydia and gonorrhea. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, market and other conditions, any increase in patients filling prescriptions as a result of VitaCare's services, the likelihood or ability to consummate an ex-U.S. transaction, whether any regulatory approvals for marketing of Phexxi outside the U.S. can be obtained, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements or that could impair the value of Evofem Biosciences' assets and business are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evofem-improves-phexxi-patient-experiences-through-new-agreement-with-vitacare-prescription-services-301534211.html

