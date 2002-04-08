Udemy Announces Final IPO Lock-up Release

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In connection with the initial public offering (the “IPO”) of common stock of Udemy, Inc. (“Udemy'' or the “Company”) ( UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, all of the Company’s directors, executive officers and holders of substantially all of the Company’s equity securities outstanding prior to the IPO entered into lock-up agreements with the underwriters for the IPO to restrict their ability to sell or transfer shares of the Company through April 26, 2022, subject to certain exceptions. Pursuant to the expiration of these lock-up agreements in accordance with their terms, 124,380,752 shares of the Company’s common stock became eligible for sale in the public market at the open of trading on April 27, subject to any trading limitations on shares held by affiliates of the Company, continued vesting of any unvested equity awards as of such date, and any of the Company’s insider trading or other policies.



Udemy ( UDMY) provides flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business offers corporate customers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, GoFundMe, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

