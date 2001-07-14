Sleep Number Announces Ongoing Sustainability Initiatives

Today Sleep+Number+Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), the sleep health, science, research and innovation leader, announced a new nationwide sustainability initiative. With a goal of building a more environmentally conscious company, Sleep Number is transitioning much of its operational footprint to renewable energy, advancing the company’s sustainability goals as a participant to the United Nations Global Compact.

Sleep Number expects to convert most of its 650 retail stores and distribution centers to solar energy. The initiative has already started in Sleep Number’s California assembly distribution center (ADC), Minneapolis headquarters and Minnesota ADC. Additional near-term projects include facilities in Texas, Florida and Ohio. The company is targeting 75% solar conversion, with approximately 20% of its energy usage converted to solar by the end of the year. The projected investment for this year is nearly $5 million.

Fellow Minnesota-based company Blue Horizon Energy will provide strategic support and execute the initiative. Because of the variety of real estate sizes and locations that Sleep Number occupies, Blue Horizon will design customized solar solutions that will meet Sleep Number’s needs. Sleep Number is working on additional sustainability initiatives following the solar project, which may include landfill reduction, lighting adjustments and others.

“Converting to solar energy is an important step in our dedication to improve the health and wellbeing of society,” said Shelly Ibach, President and CEO, Sleep Number. “Our ongoing ESG priorities are integrated into our strategy, culture, and operations, and are aligned with our pursuit of superior value creation that benefits all stakeholders. We are committed to sustainability and reducing our environmental footprint.”

“Becoming more energy efficient and reducing energy-related emissions is a priority for companies of all sizes. These changes are driven by demands from employees, consumers and other stakeholders for a less wasteful, more environmentally friendly economy,” says Griffin Dooling, CEO of Blue Horizon Energy. “For large organizations, moving toward clean energy can be challenging across a mixed-format, multi-state real estate portfolio. Our development team works with these organizations to evaluate and execute customized outcome-focused solutions. We’re proud to partner with Sleep Number on building a more sustainable future across their business.”

