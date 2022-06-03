Galera to Present at 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

MALVERN, Pa., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. ( GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that clinical data from its Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem for severe oral mucositis will be presented in an oral presentation at the upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.



Oral Presentation

Title: ROMAN: Phase 3 trial of avasopasem manganese (GC4419) for severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients receiving chemoradiotherapy (CRT) for locally advanced, nonmetastatic head and neck cancer (LAHNC)

Abstract Number: 6005

Presenter: Carryn M. Anderson, M.D., University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics

Session Title: Head and Neck Cancer

Session Date and Time: Friday, June 3, 2022 | 2:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. CDT

Galera’s Phase 2 GRECO-2 study of rucosopasem (GC4711) in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy in pancreatic cancer will also be presented at the ASCO meeting in a Trials in Progress poster session.

Poster Presentation

Title: GRECO-2: A randomized, phase 2 study of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in combination with rucosopasem (GC4711) in the treatment of locally advanced or borderline resectable nonmetastatic pancreatic cancer

Abstract Number: TPS4184

Presenter: Sarah Hoffe, M.D., H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center

Session Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 4, 2022 | 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CDT

The titles of the abstracts are currently available in the ASCO digital program, with the full abstracts scheduled to be published on May 26, 2022, at 5 p.m. EDT.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s selective dismutase mimetic product candidate avasopasem manganese (GC4419, also referred to as avasopasem) is being evaluated for radiotherapy-induced toxicities. The Company’s second product candidate, rucosopasem manganese (GC4711, also referred to as rucosopasem), is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

Investor Contacts:

Christopher Degnan

Galera Therapeutics, Inc.

610-725-1500

[email protected]

William Windham

Solebury Trout

646-378-2946

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Zara Lockshin

Solebury Trout

330-417-6250

[email protected]