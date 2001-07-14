Pitney Bowes Introduces Portfolio of Modular, Flexible Ecommerce Logistics Services to Support the Unique Needs of Growing Brands

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a next-generation portfolio of ecommerce logistics service platforms designed to address the varied needs of direct-to-consumer brands, omnichannel retailers, marketplaces, and third party logistics operators.

Designed Delivery, Designed Returns, Designed Cross-Border and Designed Fulfillment from Pitney Bowes combines consultative engagements, proprietary BOXtools%26reg%3B market analytics and data science-based network modeling to configure flexible, ecommerce logistics solutions based on each client’s unique business needs. The portfolio is purpose-built for B2C ecommerce and provides shippers with best-in-class versatility, transparency, and consultative support.

“We have a long history of building flexible, client-focused logistics solutions enabled by our teams,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP & President, Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce. “This new portfolio is the culmination of years of investments to productize our core competencies into a scalable, modular service architecture that is fundamentally differentiated in the market. We’ve built a global network leveraging our core technology and data with strategic investments in leading edge automation and robotics to help meet our clients’ unique operational needs at scale.”

The portfolio consists of:

Designed+Delivery%26trade%3B - a suite of flexible national and regional delivery services built on a coast-to-coast network of automated sort centers and machine learning technologies, purpose-built to support brands with evolving multicarrier transportation strategies





Designed+Returns%26trade%3B - a powerful combination of reverse logistics services, consumer and merchant-focused technologies, the service is available as a modular offering to support each brand’s unique balance between returns convenience and cost





Designed+Cross-Border%26trade%3B - the industry’s most comprehensive suite of international ecommerce services, with modular components architected to support every stage of a brand’s cross-border maturity

Designed+Fulfillment%26trade%3B - configurable packing/shipping methods, multi-location order processing, vertical-specific process flows, and tightly integrated delivery and returns to scale order processing for the needs of hyper-growth digital brands

Leveraging the Pitney Bowes focus and expertise in the ecommerce industry, the “Designed” approach is the foundation upon which the company will continue to introduce new, modular, configurable services to meet evolving market needs.

“The ecommerce logistics industry has witnessed unprecedented growth these past couple of years as consumers adapted to the realities of the pandemic. This, in turn, has created complex new pressures on ecommerce shippers both large and small,” said Zegras. “We have developed this portfolio by listening to our clients’ changing needs and giving them greater choice and control of how they make use of our domestic and international networks and technologies. Ultimately, our goal is to be a seamless extension of our clients’ operations teams.”

The new Pitney Bowes Ecommerce Logistics suite of “Designed” services makes fulfillment, delivery, returns, and cross-border easier for shippers by providing purpose-built solutions for today and flexibility for tomorrow. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pitneybowes.com%2Fus%2Fshipping-and-mailing%2Fecommerce.html.

