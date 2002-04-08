CareCloud Adds Chronic Care Management Service to its Digital Health Portfolio

CareCloud Wellness empowers practices to participate in the CCM program, with a turnkey solution for coordinated care.

SOMERSET, N.J., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. ( MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, has announced its new offering for chronic care management as part of its growing suite of digital health solutions that help providers enhance patient care and revenue streams. CareCloud Wellness gives practices the means to easily participate in the government’s chronic care management (CCM) program, without having to expand operations.

CareCloud Wellness is a software-enabled service that extends care to high-risk patients with multiple chronic conditions. This service, which comes at no additional operational expense to the provider, gives physicians increased program eligibility and the opportunity to collect payment for providing in-between appointment services to Medicare, Medicaid, and dual-eligibility patients.

“Under today’s value-based healthcare model, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) considers the CCM program to be an essential component of care for chronically ill patients. However, providers have found it difficult to capitalize on this program because participation often requires costly operational investment,” said CareCloud CEO and President Hadi Chaudhry. “With CareCloud Wellness, we are giving our clients a turnkey solution that enables participation–giving them the ability to create revenue opportunities while improving patient health and experiences."

Patients enrolled in CareCloud Wellness, through their provider, receive monthly calls and follow-ups from a team of dedicated practitioners and care managers. Care managers work in partnership with the provider to coordinate care plans that consider nutrition, medication, and lifestyle in a holistic approach to chronic care management.

“By provisioning this solution, we contribute to the better health of patients while providing practices with a digital health solution that boosts revenue and increases patient satisfaction,” said CareCloud COO of EHR and telehealth, Dr. Iram Fatima, M.B.B.S. “We provide staffing and operations to give practitioners the confidence that their patients are well cared for.”

Additionally, CareCloud Wellness unlocks reimbursement opportunities for non-face-to-face services such as e-prescribe and charts review. To learn more about CareCloud Wellness, visit www.carecloud.com/chronic-care-management/.

