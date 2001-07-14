Alkaline88® Partners With Gronk Beach as the Official Water Alongside Rob Gronkowski for Draft Weekend Las Vegas

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced that Alkaline88® will be the exclusive bottled water sponsor of Gronk Beach Las Vegas, a 5,000-attendee, high-end pool party at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas celebrating the Draft Weekend Las Vegas.

Alkaline88® aluminum bottles will provide Deliciously Smooth™ elite hydration to all party-goers in the hot desert sun. Alkaline88 will also use the high-profile event, attended by some of the world’s best athletes, to unveil their first-ever non-water sports drink, Alkaline88 Sport.

“Like Shaq, Rob Gronkowski has a fantastic, gregarious, and fun personality to go along with his elite, Hall-of-Fame athletic prowess,” said Tom Hutchison, Chief Marketing Officer of The Alkaline Water Company. “It made perfect sense for us to capitalize on the amazing energy around Gronk Beach and the Gronkowski brothers, partnering with Gronk Beach and Medium Rare to be the official water and unveiling our new functional sports drink.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

About Gronk Beach:

Future Hall of Famer and 4X Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski teamed up with Medium Rare to create - Gronk Beach. The festival brings GRONK’s eccentric personality to life combining a high end beach party with Rob’s favorite musical artists, amazing food, drinks, interactive performers, and more. After announcing an all-star lineup featuring Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross, and Flo Rida, Gronk Beach 2020 sold out 3,000 tickets in just 10 minutes and was the most talked about daytime event ever at Big Game Weekend. With over four billion media impressions, Gronk Beach was covered by nearly every media outlet in the country including Fox’s Super Bowl broadcast, cementing GRONK as one of the most talked about players of Big Game Weekend without even playing in the Big Game!

About Medium Rare:

Focused at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, Medium Rare partners with athletes, celebrities, and brands to build iconic media properties. Medium Rare is the creator and producer of Webby Award-winning brands including Shaq's Fun House, Daymond John’s Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot, The Sports Illustrated Awards, Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Beach, SHAQ vs GRONK, The Shaq Bowl, and more. Medium Rare was founded by Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman, who were recently honored with 4X Webby Awards, Variety Hollywood’s New Leaders, Forbes 30 Under 30, and Pollstar's Next Gen Impact. Learn more at www.Medium-Rare.com.

