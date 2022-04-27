Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
STANDEX DECLARES 231st CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SALEM, N.H., April 27, 2022

SALEM, N.H., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share which is payable May 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 11, 2022.

The dividend is the Company's 231st consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

