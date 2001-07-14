WOW! In Ohio Transitions to Breezeline™

Breezeline, formerly Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, will rebrand the cable systems it acquired last September from WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW!) in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. The systems, which have been operating as WOW! since last September, will become Breezeline starting in May.

Earlier this year, Atlantic Broadband rebranded as Breezeline to better reflect its expanding service footprint and product offerings, as well as its commitment to customer experience.

Since the September acquisition, Breezeline has been investing in its network in Ohio to deliver superior internet performance and to prepare the way for the launch of best-in-class internet, TV and voice services for homes and businesses:

WiFi Your Way ™ , a best-in-class managed home WiFi solution, will provide expanded WiFi coverage with enhanced reliability and superfast speed in every area of the home with speeds up to 1Gig.

Breezeline Stream TV, a new cloud-based video platform that will launch this fall, seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps for viewing devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface.

"My Breezeline," a new app which gives customers simple-to-use tools to get the most out of their Breezeline services. With the new app, customers can view account history, enable auto-pay, manage billing methods, set up paperless billing, schedule a future payment, view equipment status, manage their modems, and access FAQs and product tutorials. Additional functionality will be introduced later this year, including the ability to modify services and to monitor and report service issues.

New Website: Customers will switch from wowway.com to breezeline.com, where they can view product information, channel lineups, FAQs and other account information.

In the meantime, the company is focused on minimizing changes to ensure a smooth transition for customers.

Customer bills and account numbers will change to Breezeline in May, but rates are not affected.

Customer emails and account credentials will transition to Breezeline beginning in May.

Channel lineups and popular video apps like Netflix ® will remain unchanged.

Customers will have access to their saved DVR Recordings.

Voice Customers will retain their existing phone numbers.

While changes will not be effective until May 9, residential and business customers are being informed now of the transition through messages in their billing statements, via letter and via email messages.

"We will work to provide an easy transition for our customers as we integrate operations in the short term and, in the months ahead, we look forward to introducing product and service enhancements that will ensure a great experience for our customers in Ohio," said Frank van der Post, President of Breezeline.

ABOUT BREEZELINE™

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 23 radio stations serving audiences across the province of Québec, as well as a news agency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005110/en/