EQRx Announces New Data on Lead Oncology Programs to Be Presented at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

First presentation of data from a pre-specified interim overall survival analysis of the Phase 3 GEMSTONE-302 study of sugemalimab in patients with previously untreated Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Oral presentation featuring the primary analysis from Phase 2 GEMSTONE-201 study of sugemalimab in patients with relapsed or refractory extranodal NK/T-cell lymphoma (ENKTL), a rare and aggressive form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Initial presentation on the activity of aumolertinib in patients with central nervous system (CNS) metastases from Phase 3 AENEAS study in advanced EGFR-mutated NSCLC



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQRx, Inc. ( EQRX), a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced that new data on its lead oncology programs will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place from June 3 through June 7, 2022.

Presentations at ASCO will feature updated data on the investigational PD-L1 inhibitor sugemalimab from the GEMSTONE-302 (NCT03789604) and GEMSTONE-201 (NCT03595657) trials as initial systemic treatment for patients with Stage IV NSCLC and as treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory ENKTL, respectively. Data will also be presented on the activity of the investigational EGFR-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) aumolertinib from the Phase 3 AENEAS trial (NCT03849768) in patients with advanced EGFR-mutated NSCLC and CNS metastases.

Overview of presentations featuring EQRx oncology programs

Investigational Program Abstract Title Presentation Details Sugemalimab A protocol pre-specified interim overall survival (OS) analysis of GEMSTONE-302: A phase 3 study of sugemalimab (suge) versus placebo plus platinum-based chemotherapy (chemo) as first-line (1L) treatment for patients (pts) with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)1

Abstract #9027, poster presentation



Session: Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic



DATE: Monday, June 6, 2022



TIME: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Sugemalimab GEMSTONE-201: Pre-planned primary analysis of a multicenter, single-arm, phase 2 study of sugemalimab (suge) in patients (pts) with relapsed or refractory extranodal natural killer/T cell lymphoma (R/R ENKTL)1



Abstract #7501, oral presentation



Session: Hematologic Malignancies – Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia



DATE: Friday, June 3, 2022



TIME: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Aumolertinib Aumolertinib activity in patients with CNS metastases and EGFR-mutated NSCLC treated in the randomized double-blind phase III trial (AENEAS)2







Abstract #9096, poster



Session: Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic



DATE: Monday, June 6, 2022



TIME: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET



About Sugemalimab

Sugemalimab is a monoclonal antibody targeting programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) that is currently being investigated in several ongoing clinical trials, including studies in relapsed or refractory extranodal natural killer/T cell lymphoma (ENKTL), Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Stage IV NSCLC, gastric cancer and esophageal cancer. In October of 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted sugemalimab Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory ENKTL. Sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy is approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic squamous and non-squamous NSCLC. EQRx has partnered with CStone Pharmaceuticals on global development of sugemalimab with the goal of expanding access worldwide. EQRx holds the development and commercialization rights to sugemalimab outside of Greater China.

About Aumolertinib

Aumolertinib is a third-generation, irreversible epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that targets both EGFR- sensitizing and T790M resistance mutations, with high selectivity over wild-type EGFR. Aumolertinib is being investigated in several ongoing clinical trials, including studies in first- and second-line EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Aumolertinib is approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for first-line and second-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC. Aumolertinib was discovered by Hansoh Pharmaceuticals, and EQRx has partnered with Hansoh Pharmaceuticals on global development of aumolertinib with the goal of expanding access worldwide. EQRx holds the development and commercialization rights to aumolertinib outside of Greater China.

1 EQRx and CStone Pharmaceuticals have partnered on the global development of sugemalimab. This presentation will be shared by CStone and its collaborators.

2 EQRx and Hansoh Pharmaceuticals have partnered on the global development of aumolertinib. This presentation will be shared by Hansoh Pharmaceuticals and its collaborators.