Adicet Bio Announces Oral Presentation of Updated ADI-001 Phase 1 Data at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that updated safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1 study of ADI-001 for the potential treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) will be delivered as an oral presentation at the upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago and online June 3-7, 2022.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 7509

Abstract Title: A phase 1 study of ADI-001: Anti-CD20 CAR-engineered allogeneic gamma delta (γδ) t cells in adults with B-cell malignancies

Presenting Author: Sattva Neelapu, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session Type/Title: Clinical Science Symposium/ Beating Bad Blood: The Power of Immunotherapy in Hematologic Malignancies

Date: June 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM-9:30 AM CDT

The abstract will be available on Thursday, May 26 at 5:00 PM EDT on ASCO.org.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with CAR and T cell receptor-like targeting moieties to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.adicetbio.com.

