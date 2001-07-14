Out&Back Outdoor Expands Into Hard Gear Resale With DICK's Sporting Goods & Public Lands Partnership

Out%26amp%3BBack, the one-stop online platform to buy or sell, new and used outdoor and adventure gear, today announces the launch of its in-store buy-back program with DICK%26rsquo%3BS+Sporting+Goods (DICK’S) and Public+Lands, a specialty outdoor retailer, for select hard outdoor gear (including hard and soft-goods) in select markets.

Founded by Colorado local Barruch Ben-Zekry in 2019, Out&Back is creating a platform that delivers a brand-new experience for selling and buying second-hand gear side-by-side in one convenient place. Specifically catering to the outdoor and adventure enthusiast, the platform connects shoppers and sellers to a world of second-hand outdoor gear from brands like Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face, Arc’teryx, and new brands for 2022, Carhartt, Herschel Supply Co., Pendleton, Roxy, Spyder and more.

“We launched Out&Back because we knew there was an unmet need for reselling outdoor and adventure-based gear,” said Barruch Ben-Zekry, Founder and CEO of Out&Back. “When listening to our consumers' needs, it became clear that an all-in-one platform inclusive of equipment and accessories was the obvious next step for us. Since launching in 2019, we’ve seen 43% growth in the soft-goods category and predict through our partnership with DICK’S and Public Lands we will see equal demand for hard-goods in the outdoor and adventure space.”

Through the pilot program launching with DICK’S and Public Lands in two key outdoor markets - Denver, CO, and Pittsburgh, PA - Out&Back will begin accepting hard-goods in store at select locations (Public Lands in Cranberry Twp, PA; DICK’S Sporting Goods in Pittsburgh, PA (South Hills) and Lakewood, CO) Friday through Sunday, turning unwanted or unused gear into instant cash payments. Along with previously accepted items like outerwear, tents, backpacks, and other soft-goods, newly accepted categories include skis and snowboards from Burton, Atomic, Bent Metal, Blizzard Tecnica, GNU, Nordica, and more, with additional categories added as the partnership evolves. As part of all gear buy-backs, Out&Back and DICK’S will donate one percent of the value of offers given to sellers to 1%25+For+The+Planet, a charitable non-profit dedicated to funding diverse environmental organizations to protect the planet. The program will launch at Public Lands in Pittsburgh on April 29 and at DICK’S stores in Pittsburgh and Denver in the coming weeks.

“Working with Out&Back to give people an opportunity to explore the outdoors and reduce our environmental footprint at the same time is a win-win,” said Peter Land, Chief Sustainability Officer at DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S and Out&Back believe in creating a more sustainable, attainable shopping experience for everyone. By curating gear from across the web, the Out&Back platform provides a shopping experience unlike any other. With the simple sell back tool, sellers can receive instant offers without the hassle of listing products individually. Out&Back takes products off your hands with free shipping labels and direct cash payments. While all shoppers can rely on a quality guarantee with a 30-day return policy for all purchased items, no questions asked.

Composed of a team of outdoor enthusiasts based in Denver, CO, Out&Back believes outdoor exploration is among humanity's greatest joys and that there is a world where one individual's unwanted gear can become another person's new gear. Its mission is to keep gear out of landfills to minimize humanity's environmental impact and instead, in circulation to ensure adventures can continue for years to come.

For more information on Out&Back, visit outandbackoutdoor.com.

About Out&Back:

Out&Back Outdoor was founded in Denver, Colorado in late 2019 by Barruch Ben-Zekry and is the one-stop shop when it comes to buying and selling outdoor gear. Out&Back is the only place where customers can compare new and used products in the same shopping experience, in addition to selling unwanted gear in less than a minute for instant cash offers and free shipping. Additional information can be found at outandbackoutdoor.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands stores, online, and through the DICK’S mobile app. DICK’S also owns and operates DICK’S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK’S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK’S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Public Lands

Public Lands seeks to celebrate and protect public lands for all. Through its retail locations and website, Public Lands provides style-forward and technical gear for all skill levels through its eight outdoor specialty shops. On a local level, Public Lands stores are community hubs offering regular programming that supports explorers’ love of the outdoors and hosting local volunteer events. Public Lands donates 1% of all sales to The Public Lands Fund, which supports national and local nonprofits working to protect public lands and increase access and equity in the outdoors. Additional information can be found on PublicLands.com and on Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005259/en/