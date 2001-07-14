Tractor Supply Company Named to Forbes' List of Best Employers for Diversity 2022

Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it has been included on the Forbes’ list of Best Employers for Diversity 2022. The recognition is jointly presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes on its list of the Best Employers for Diversity,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our 46,000 Team Members each have a unique story that is important to the fabric of our legendary culture, and we’re committed to continue creating an environment that’s welcoming to everyone.”

Tractor Supply recently garnered other awards recognizing significant milestones in its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. The Company earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Best Places to Work Corporate Equality Index and achieved its inaugural inclusion in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Additionally, Tractor Supply was named to Investor’s Business Daily’s (IBD) 100 Best ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Companies of 2021, along with earning the 2021 Great Place to Work Certification. In addition to these accolades, the Company has deepened their commitment to ESG with new sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion goals in 2021 as well.

The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on Statista's innovative methodology, guaranteeing unbiased results and providing reliable insights. Over 60,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify The Best Employers for Diversity. The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

Direct Recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQA+ & General Diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups.

Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered.

Diversity Among Top Executives/Board and Diversity Engagement Indicators were also part of the evaluation.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005714/en/