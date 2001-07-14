Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 485th Regular Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (

NYSE:CHD, Financial) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty six and one quarter ($0.2625) cents per share.

This quarterly dividend will be payable June 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2022. It is the Company's 485th regular consecutive quarterly dividend.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the Arm & Hammer brand name and other well-known trademarks.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220427005729r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005729/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus