Nexar Adds Industry Demand Index to Electronic Design to Delivery Index (EDDI) Report

Nexar, a business unit of Altium LLC, ( ASX:ALU, Financial), has announced today the addition of the Industry Demand Index to the Spectra Electronic Design to Delivery Index (EDDI) report. Published monthly as a free subscription, EDDI gives in-depth analysis and actionable data intelligence into what is happening in the electronics component industry by comparing current insights with information sourced from more than two years of component history of tens of millions of parts.

Spectra is Nexar’s suite of electronic industry data intelligence offerings and products that helps businesses better anticipate supply chain challenges and opportunities. Spectra’s inaugural EDDI report, released in February 2022, offered the Industry Supply Index, which provides insights into the supply chain industry. With the addition of the Industry Demand Index to the latest EDDI, the data provides a clear look into component interest and how that will affect supply trends. These combined signals give a clear picture of the current supply and demand landscape that businesses can use to make smarter component selection decisions.

“The Altium ecosystem meets at the intersection of the design, supply chain and manufacturing domains. Our unique industry viewpoint positions our Nexar business unit to provide actionable insights on electronic component trends,” says Daniel Schoenfelder, Head of Nexar Sales and Octopart. “We are proud that EDDI is now the best free source of supply and demand business intelligence for stakeholders across the electronic component industry.”

A recent global+survey conducted by IPC found that electronics manufacturers continue to be impacted by global shortages in semiconductors and other components and parts, which is contributing to production delays and uncertainty in the industry. As a result of the uncertainties, stakeholders need business intelligence to make better decisions across the design, supply chain, and manufacturing spectrum. Businesses can utilize EDDI in their engineering and business workflows to navigate issues they encounter with their bill of materials (BOM).

The EDDI is the only free industry report that provides comprehensive business intelligence on market conditions that can be leveraged by all stakeholders in the electronic component space. Spectra’s business intelligence offerings will continue to provide unparalleled transformational insights to the electronics industry.

